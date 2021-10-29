Conservation groups criticize proposed repeal of new Madison River rules

“If the Work Group does not understand the strong public support for the walk‐wade and rest rotation sections on the Madison River, then the membership of the Work Group is not representative of the thousands of public commentors that participated in the last exhaustive Madison River rule making process and related surveys,” the groups wrote.

The three conservation groups also said they were not notified that the work group was meeting, despite being involved in developing the rules.

The organizations also criticized the idea that there was a lack of support for the new rules, claiming there is “overwhelming public support” pointing to FWP’s own 2019-20 survey as proof.

To repeal the rule, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has to file a request with the secretary of state’s office, which can only be done twice each month, explained Becky Dockter, FWP’s chief legal counsel. Then the agency has to allow 30 days for public comment. Given the timeline, the earliest the commission could address the repeal would be after their scheduled meeting in December.

The new rules are to take effect on Jan. 1.

