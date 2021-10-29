Conservation groups criticize proposed repeal of new Madison River rules

Three conservation groups have criticized the Madison River Work Group’s recommendation to repeal two new rules set to take effect in 2022.
Representatives of the Anaconda Sportsmen, George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Skyline Sportsmen’s Association – representing 2,000 members and supporters – drafted a letter to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Oct. 26 highlighting their concerns and calling the work group’s claims “false.”
On Thursday the Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to begin the process to repeal two rules. Although dated prior to the meeting, no mention was made of the letter to the commission at the hearing or during testimony.
One of the rules will allow fishing from a boat from Raynolds Pass fishing access site to Lyons Bridge on Saturdays and Sundays from June 15 to Sept. 30 under a trial program.
Another rule will prohibit outfitters and guides from conducting business between June 15 and Sept. 30 between Lyons Bridge and Palisades day use area on Sundays and from Raynolds Pass FAS to Lyons Bridge on Saturdays.
The new rules were created in an attempt to reduce boating and angler traffic on one of the busiest rivers in the state.
“If the Work Group does not understand the strong public support for the walk‐wade and rest rotation sections on the Madison River, then the membership of the Work Group is not representative of the thousands of public commentors that participated in the last exhaustive Madison River rule making process and related surveys,” the groups wrote.
The three conservation groups also said they were not notified that the work group was meeting, despite being involved in developing the rules.
The organizations also criticized the idea that there was a lack of support for the new rules, claiming there is “overwhelming public support” pointing to FWP’s own 2019-20 survey as proof.
To repeal the rule, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has to file a request with the secretary of state’s office, which can only be done twice each month, explained Becky Dockter, FWP’s chief legal counsel. Then the agency has to allow 30 days for public comment. Given the timeline, the earliest the commission could address the repeal would be after their scheduled meeting in December.
The new rules are to take effect on Jan. 1.