The platinum and palladium mine — one of only a few in the world — is located on Custer Gallatin National Forest lands in Sweet Grass County. The mine’s owners, the Sibanye Stillwater Mining Co., is seeking permission from the agency and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to expand its tailings facility in Lewis Gulch and Dry Fork, a total of about 470 acres. The storage areas are meant to allow the mine to operate through 2045 and 2047, respectively.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Earthworks, Montana Trout Unlimited and downstream landowners urged the agencies to consider requiring Sibanye to use dry or filtered tailings. That would remove water from the waste rock so if there was a dam failure there wouldn’t be a catastrophic flood of tainted water surging downstream.

"The Boulder Valley is a scenic treasure, a remarkably undamaged natural resource that can hardly be improved,” said Thomas McGuane, Boulder valley resident and author, in the release. “There is no question that the Stillwater Mining Company needs storage for mine waste; but better technology is available than what they have proposed. The Boulder Valley must seem far away to a company whose offices are in South Africa; but we in Montana are at close range and want the best science available in protecting what we have."

Sibanye-Stillwater has defended the tailing dams’ design as the “most robust” developed with areas of high seismic activity and rainfall in mind. The only way the dams could fail was if there were 47 inches of precipitation in 24 hours or a 7.5 earthquake — both of which are unlikely. (The 1959 Hebgen Lake earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2.)

"DEQ’s evaluation of the Stillwater expansion proposal includes the review of information specific to the tailings storage facility," said Moira Davin, DEQ public relations specialist, in an email. "A law passed by the 2015 Montana Legislature created the requirement for a specific design document for tailing storage facilities (with a prescribed periodic review). In addition, the legislation created specific requirements for an Engineer of Record for tailings storage facilities (including annual inspections) as well as created the requirement that an Independent Review Panel shall review the design document. Furthermore, the legislation required that a tailings operation, maintenance, and surveillance manual be developed for the tailings storage facility. The 2015 legislation was targeted at ensuring the safe construction, operation and closure of tailings storage facilities."

A video simulation the conservation groups had made highlights the effects of a dam failure on downstream lands and waters. Bonnie Gestring, northwest program director at Earthworks, and Bill Pfeiffer of Montana Trout Unlimited, said the video is meant to get the attention of the agencies to urge them to consider the alternate technology.

Although the threat of a dam failing may be low, Pfeiffer said the impacts would be severe.

A worst-case scenario breach analysis completed as part of the East Boulder Mine’s previous environmental impact statement for a tailings dam expansion calculated that should the main dam fail, between 20 and 30 buildings would be flooded, from 10 to 100 people could be killed and all bridges crossing the river would be “overtopped” as the river climbed 6 to 8 feet above its average maximum spring flow.

“I live under Goliath’s spear,” said Noel Yanots, a downstream resident on the East Boulder, in the press release. “A failure of the tailings pond will destroy everything I have with zero insurance coverage for that failure. I want the mine to be successful. I know that there are options, such as dry tailings, to reduce the downstream risks. I urge a close look at these options. It would certainly make us all sleep better.”

The mine’s analysis prompted downstream landowner Leon Royer to launch an effort in 2021 urging the company to build a separate “failsafe” dam to lessen the effects if a tailings impoundment did fail. He also called for a higher bond amount to cover the costs of any failure.

On Tuesday Royer said he could take no credit for the conservation groups and other landowners stepping into the fray, but suggested the video simulation, produced by engineering firm Lynker, should raise concerns.

“While this graphic should send shudders down the spine of every trout fisherman who loves the Boulder complex as well as every property owner on the East Boulder, portions of the Main Boulder and portions of the West Boulder, many of the people of Sweet Grass County — including the three county commissioners — seem to believe that the mine can do no wrong,” Royer said in an email.

The Forest Service and DEQ are expected to release a Draft Environmental Impact Statement of the proposed expansion for public review and comment this spring.

Forest public affairs officer Marna Daley said the two conservation groups raised similar concerns regarding the tailings during the EIS scoping period last year.

"The Forest and Montana DEQ continues working through and responding to the comments received and additional environmental analysis," she wrote in an email. "We anticipate another opportunity for public input/feedback this summer."

Daley added the Forest Service would continue to accept comments during the current analysis despite the end of the official scoping period.