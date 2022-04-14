Conservation groups threaten lawsuit over Pryor Mountain-area plant

Conservation groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over delays in deciding whether to protect the thick-leaf bladderpod near the Pryor Mountains.

The agency announced in February that it was going to evaluate the delicate plant for possible protection under the Endangered Species Act. Now the Center for Biological Diversity, Montana Native Plant Society and the Pryors Coalition have announced the USFWS has failed to meet its own 12-month deadline.

“It’s crucial for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop dragging its feet and start protecting these imperiled plants,” said Kristine Akland, Northern Rockies attorney at the Center, in a press release. “There are so few of these little plants left, and until they get federal safeguards, they’ll be at the mercy of gypsum mining. This species isn’t found anywhere else on Earth, and we need to protect it.”

The groups petitioned the federal agency last March to protect the plant. The request came after Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua approached the Bureau of Land Management in 2020 requesting permission to drill 10 holes up to 70-feet deep to search for gypsum on federal lands. The drilling is proposed in southern Carbon County where the plant grows.

The BLM issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the gypsum exploration project, but the agency has not yet signed off on the work since the company has not satisfied the state of Montana’s greater sage grouse mitigation requirements.

