Construction site in Big Sky generates more than 100 COVID-19 cases

However, as COVID-19 spread throughout Montana, those measures have not prevented an outbreak at the resort.

After a worker on the job site tested positive for COVID-19, Suffolk implemented its own testing regimen beginning July 8, the company said in a statement. The company said it did so in order to ensure worker safety and to help preserve limited local resources.

“Everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic and passed a temperature test prior to testing positive. All individuals who tested positive were sent home and asked to self-isolate per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” the company said in a statement.

At first, the positivity rate at the site was over 20%, Kelley said.

“They ramped up testing to test everyone on the site on an ongoing basis, and I have asked them to continue that moving forward,” he said. “They’ve done more than 800 tests since July 8. The most recent results had a positivity rate around 5 to 6%, which is more in line with what we are seeing countywide for testing. That’s encouraging, but I want them to continue testing and I’d like to see even fewer cases in the future.”