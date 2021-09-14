Consumer advocate balks at NorthWestern rate increase

“NorthWestern said they want to be heard, to tell you how much the market has changed and how crazy the market has been. That’s exactly what the PCCAM is intended to capture, and was to have 90-10 sharing of those changes,” Brown told commissioners.

Arguments by Brown and NorthWestern were made in the old Montana Supreme Court chambers at the state Capitol and livestreamed.

That 10% of unanticipated costs paid by NorthWestern gives the utility “skin in the game,” Brown said. The share means the utility has to pick up the some of the tab, which should discourage NorthWestern from making decisions that are unnecessarily expensive.

NorthWestern Energy attorney Ann Hill argued that base rates can be changed through cost adjustments without starting a general rates case, which is what NorthWestern requested in the spring and the Public Service Commission obliged with in the July 1 rate increase. She asked the commission not to dismiss the case as Brown, the consumer advocate, requested.

“The key here is we get the opportunity to present our case. ... We want to show you how crazy the market has been since this base was set in 2019. We want the opportunity for you to get to hear those facts,” Hill said.