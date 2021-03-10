Consumer bankruptcy firm misrepresented, scammed Montana clients

“Pursuant to that decision, the firm voluntarily refunded those clients that it was no longer in a position to serve,” Sonnenschein wrote.

In one of the two Montana cases that prompted the settlement, UpRight didn’t file for bankruptcy for almost a year after misrepresenting to the client it had licensed Montana attorneys ready to take the case. That delay resulted in a creditor garnishing more than $6,000 of the debtor’s wages.

In the other case, UpRight landed the money to cover its attorney fees by advising the Montana couple to participate in a car-towing scam that involved debtors surrendering their cars to Indiana-based towing company Sperro, which sold them at auction.

Under the scam, the cars still had liens from auto lenders when the debtors handed them over, but UpRight didn’t disclose those liens in bankruptcy court. The auto lenders then sued the debtors for illegally converting their collateral.

Sperro charged the debtors loading, transportation and storage fees. It gave UpRight a cut of the sale proceeds to cover the debtors’ attorney fees and kept the rest.

The bulk of the monetary relief UpRight agreed to in the Montana cases, or $10,309, went to the U.S. Treasury as a civil penalty under bankruptcy laws.