Consumer bankruptcy firm misrepresented, scammed Montana clients

A national consumer bankruptcy firm has refunded its Montana clients more than $300,000 in fees they paid for legal representation, where a bankruptcy case was never ultimately filed.
Then, in a settlement finalized Tuesday, UpRight Law agreed to an additional $12,000 in monetary relief for misrepresenting one Montana client, costing her thousands in garnished wages, and for tricking another client couple into handing over their vehicle in a car scam that was pitched as a payment plan.
UpRight agreed to the terms in a settlement announced Wednesday by the Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs.
Deighan Law LLC, previously known as Law Solutions Chicago, does business as UpRight Law.
Between January 2015 and July 2018, 521 Montanans retained UpRight to represent them in bankruptcy court, receiving $575,000 in attorney fees and costs in the process.
But in that three-and-a-half year time frame, UpRight filed just 109 bankruptcy cases. "Significant delays were commonplace" in those cases, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Benjamin Hursh found.
Among those who didn't get their case filed, 364 had paid all or part of the attorney and filing fees.
In a statement Wednesday, UpRight legal counsel Craig Sonnenschein stressed that the $300,000 cited in the government’s press release was in refunds the company had already paid to Montana clients after discontinuing practice in Montana in 2018.
“Pursuant to that decision, the firm voluntarily refunded those clients that it was no longer in a position to serve,” Sonnenschein wrote.
In one of the two Montana cases that prompted the settlement, UpRight didn’t file for bankruptcy for almost a year after misrepresenting to the client it had licensed Montana attorneys ready to take the case. That delay resulted in a creditor garnishing more than $6,000 of the debtor’s wages.
In the other case, UpRight landed the money to cover its attorney fees by advising the Montana couple to participate in a car-towing scam that involved debtors surrendering their cars to Indiana-based towing company Sperro, which sold them at auction.
Under the scam, the cars still had liens from auto lenders when the debtors handed them over, but UpRight didn’t disclose those liens in bankruptcy court. The auto lenders then sued the debtors for illegally converting their collateral.
Sperro charged the debtors loading, transportation and storage fees. It gave UpRight a cut of the sale proceeds to cover the debtors’ attorney fees and kept the rest.
The bulk of the monetary relief UpRight agreed to in the Montana cases, or $10,309, went to the U.S. Treasury as a civil penalty under bankruptcy laws.
Another $950 went to the victims in one of the Montana cases, and $741 went to the other.
UpRight has faced dozens of actions since 2016 filed by the Department of Justice’s U.S. Trustee Program, which enforces bankruptcy laws.
Prosecutors opened the Montana cases in 2016.
Bankruptcy courts have imposed practice bans on the company in at least four jurisdictions.
In the Montana case, UpRight agreed not to represent bankruptcy clients in the state until July 3, 2024.
“Lawyers who misrepresent their services to vulnerable clients and fail to perform as promised harm debtors, creditors, and the integrity of the bankruptcy system,” said Trustee Program Director Cliff White, in a press release. “This settlement shows that USTP will continue to hold accountable attorneys who fail to adequately and honestly represent their clients.”
UpRight’s lawyer said the company had filed more than 65,000 bankruptcy petitions for U.S. clients since 2014, “the overwhelming majority of which have not involved any contested matters or disputes.”
“The firm continues to resolve matters like the Montana cases that relate to alleged conduct that occurred many years ago, when the firm was under different ownership and different management,” Sonnenschein wrote.
The six-year practice ban in Montana that the firm agreed to runs from July 2, 2018, to July 2, 2024.