Cooke City avalanche victim identified as N.D. man

Avalanche site

The toe of the debris was 1,200 feet from the crown (marked in red). The debris was not wide (75-100 feet) because it was constricted by the gully, but was estimated to be 15 feet deep. 

 GNFAC

A 34-year-old North Dakota man has been identified as the snowbiker killed in an avalanche near Cooke City on Saturday.

Nathaniel Wolfe, of Bismarck, was killed when he was swept down a gully and off a waterfall, according to the Park County coroner the Associated Press has reported.

Wolfe was partially buried with his arm and airbag visible and his head under a foot of snow, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The slide broke two feet deep, 800 feet wide and ran 1,200 vertical feet. The debris was up to 15 feet deep.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Park County Search and Rescue evacuated the victim.

The fatality occurred in the Sheep Creek drainage north of Cooke City. Wolfe was riding with three snowmobilers and another biker, GNFAC reported. The two snowbikes were high on a slope near Miller Mountain when one stopped on a small ridge and the other climbed higher, triggering the large avalanche.

Wolfe is the 10th person killed in an avalanche in the United States this year and the fourth to be killed in Montana.

Earlier this month, a snowmobiler was swept downhill in the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone and died. On Dec. 27, 2021, two snowmobilers were killed in a slide near Cooke City on Scotch Bonnet Mountain.

Last year, 37 avalanche fatalities were recorded in a record-setting year.

