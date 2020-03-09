Coronavirus caution sparks Montana State to cancel school-sponsored international travel

Montana State University announced that it would suspend school-sponsored international travel for students and staff as a new coronavirus continued to spread through the U.S. and world.

The ban lasts until March 22, the end of spring break, according to a release from university President Waded Cruzado.

The school is also asking students or staff who traveled to China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea to stay away and quarantine themselves for two weeks.

"The university does not want to put our faculty, students and staff at risk of being stranded abroad or forced into a quarantine upon return," Cruzado said in the release. "Many students may find their expectations of university-affiliated international travel come up far short as countries around the world are closing cultural and other sites of significance."

Montana has no documented cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus that's sickened people in 34 U.S. states and killed almost 4,000 people, mostly in China. Still, public health officials have acknowledged it's likely that the disease will spread into the state.

Several U.S. universities have canceled in-person classes at least temporarily, including the University of Washington, Princeton and Stanford.

