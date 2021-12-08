Coroner IDs Northern Cheyenne man killed in BIA officer shooting

A Northern Cheyenne man died last week after being shot by a Bureau of Indian Affairs police in Lame Deer.

Arlin Duane Bordeaux, 29, was pronounced dead around midnight Dec. 3 while being treated in a Billings emergency room, Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein told the Gazette on Wednesday.

The FBI is handling the investigation. The Bureau has released few details regarding the shooting, which occurred Dec. 2 on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, according to a statement from the FBI. The BIA officer connected to the shooting, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries. A second officer also received minor injuries.

Prior to his death, Bordeaux had worked for BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management, and competed in basketball, football, track and golf while attending St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, according to his obituary. His exact cause of death is still being determined by the State Crime Lab, Hein said, and that information is expected to be released later this week.

