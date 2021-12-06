Corps increases flows out of Fort Peck Reservoir

Water releases from Fort Peck Reservoir are being stepped up from 5,000 cubic feet per second to 9,000 cfs this month as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works to balance water storage in its upper Missouri River Basin reservoirs.
The Corps announced the increase in a Monday press release that also noted the agency had begun reducing water releases downstream at Gavins Point Dam, ending the 2021 Missouri River navigation season for barges.
“We will closely monitor river conditions, and releases will be adjusted this winter as needed to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on stages in the lower river,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
The increased flows out of Fort Peck Dam will drop the reservoir level almost 2 more feet.
Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 700,000 acre-feet during November, 66% of average. The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast is 15 million acre-feet, 58% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.
The total volume of water stored in the Missouri River mainstem reservoirs is currently 48.3 MAF, which is 7.8 MAF below the base of the system flood control storage zone. System storage is forecast to begin the 2022 runoff season at 47.7 MAF, which is 8.4 MAF below the base of the system flood control zone, so there will be plenty of room for runoff if there is any.
Releases from Garrison Dam were increased from 13,000 cfs to 16,000 cfs on Dec. 5. Releases from Garrison are typically set near 16,000 cfs prior to the river freeze-in to reduce the risk of ice-induced flooding in the Bismarck area. Releases will remain at that rate in December.
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at well-below average levels. About 25% of the mountain snowpack typically accumulates by Dec. 1, and normally peaks near April 15. While the mountain snowpack is currently below average, it is too early in the season to make a projection of the final 2022 mountain snowpack. Additionally, plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is sparse.