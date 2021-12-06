Corps increases flows out of Fort Peck Reservoir

Water releases from Fort Peck Reservoir are being stepped up from 5,000 cubic feet per second to 9,000 cfs this month as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works to balance water storage in its upper Missouri River Basin reservoirs.

The Corps announced the increase in a Monday press release that also noted the agency had begun reducing water releases downstream at Gavins Point Dam, ending the 2021 Missouri River navigation season for barges.

“We will closely monitor river conditions, and releases will be adjusted this winter as needed to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on stages in the lower river,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

The increased flows out of Fort Peck Dam will drop the reservoir level almost 2 more feet.

Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 700,000 acre-feet during November, 66% of average. The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast is 15 million acre-feet, 58% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.