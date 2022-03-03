Corps lowers spring runoff predictions for upper Missouri as drought persists

Lack of snow coupled with drier-than-normal soil has the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicting spring runoff to be well below normal for the upper Missouri River Basin.

“The runoff in February was less than predicted, and we expect the lower-than-average runoff to continue in the coming months,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

The upper Missouri includes Fort Peck Reservoir which right now is about 11 feet lower than it was at this time last year. The reservoir's elevation is expected to rise a bit by the end of the month as the Corps plans to cut dam releases to 4,500 cubic feet per second, down from 9,100 cfs in February.

Farther upstream, Canyon Ferry Reservoir was almost 67% full. Inflow to the lake was 4,235 cfs, which is above normal for this time of the year. Following deep cold last week, ice is blocking river flow readings at many U.S. Geological Survey gauges.

Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri as of Feb. 27 was 80% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 82% of average. By March 1, about 80% of the total mountain snowpack has typically accumulated. Mountain snowpack normally peaks around April 15. Currently, plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is very light to nonexistent.

With all of these factors in play, the 2022 runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa, has dropped from 21.7 million acre feet last month to 20.4 MAF on March 1, a reduction of 1.3 MAF. If realized, this forecast would be 79% of normal.

Runoff forecasts incorporate several factors including end-of-February soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. Based on these factors, runoff is expected to be well below normal for all reaches except from Gavins Point Dam to Sioux City.

February runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 0.9 million acre-feet, 78% of average. Drought conditions are about the same as they were at the beginning of February, with 89% of the basin experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions.

According to the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, drought will persist through May in all of Montana with the exception of the extreme northwest corner of the state. The state's drought monitor shows 50% of Montana remains in extreme drought with almost 4% in exceptional drought and 85% in severe drought.

