Council gets background on public elk hunting access agreements in wake of uproar

FWP director Hank Worsech said the department didn’t realize the problem with the legislation until after the session when applications for the program started rolling in. By that time, he said the department felt like it had no authorization to turn down requests.

Now he’s looking to PL/PW to help establish criteria for who can participate. The department will also set a June 1 deadline for applications. This year, applications were still being approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission into October, after the rifle season had already started.

Landowner Rich Roth, who is a member of the council, said he applied and received one of the permits under the program for his IX Ranch near Big Sandy in September. Yet he ended up giving the permit away to someone else due to the public outcry over the program.

“I was the one who got it, but I said, ‘I don’t want it.’ I don’t want any publicity. I don’t want anybody knowing. Give it to someone disadvantaged,” he said.

“I’m glad for the program,” Roth added. “I think it’s a start in the right direction, but I didn’t want the flak that I saw.”