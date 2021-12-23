Council gets background on public elk hunting access agreements in wake of uproar

By changing a few words, a statute adopted to incentivize landowners to allow public elk hunters access to private land aroused an onslaught of public anger this fall.
The public elk hunting access agreements offered by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks had been altered by the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council. Then the 2021 Legislature added its own changes that flew under the radar until landowners began applying for the free either-sex elk tags offered under the program.
In the end, the so-called 454 permits, named after the original legislation, climbed from only two landowners – who had taken part since 2002 and 2015 – to 15. The legislative changes dropped the number of hunters the landowners had to allow for their free tag from four to three.
In addition, FWP previously picked all four of the public hunters allowed on the ranch. The legislative changes dropped that to two.
In the case of the Wilks Ranch in central Montana, eight free bull tags were awarded to the nonresident landowners as well as eight to their "designees."
In return for providing the free bull permits, FWP was allowed to randomly pick a portion of the other hunters. On the Wilks Ranch, those were 16 cow elk hunters.
The either-sex permits were also in addition to any already allotted in the hunting districts during spring drawings. In some cases, those bull permits were coveted because so few were issued, so giving away free ones to landowners stirred up some hunters’ anger.
“Due to those changes, now it’s not really an access program at all,” said Ed Beall, chairman of the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council in a Dec. 17 meeting.
“To me, that was one of the smallest things that we ever did that in its application created such a negative backlash,” he added. “So we do need to clean it up.”
Beall went on to explain that when the PL/PW had considered modifying the statute, it seemed like it was no big deal since only two landowners had been taking part.
“There’s really no problem,” he explained to the group of his thinking at the time. “It creates a little bit of access opportunity, which was the whole design, to create a little access opportunity for some public hunters and offer that landowner that did that a coveted permit.”
Following changes by legislators, the PL/PW’s original intent was obscured and things went “awry,” one of the members noted.
The council’s discussion provided insight into what had been an opaque program overseen by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
FWP director Hank Worsech said the department didn’t realize the problem with the legislation until after the session when applications for the program started rolling in. By that time, he said the department felt like it had no authorization to turn down requests.
Now he’s looking to PL/PW to help establish criteria for who can participate. The department will also set a June 1 deadline for applications. This year, applications were still being approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission into October, after the rifle season had already started.
Landowner Rich Roth, who is a member of the council, said he applied and received one of the permits under the program for his IX Ranch near Big Sandy in September. Yet he ended up giving the permit away to someone else due to the public outcry over the program.
“I was the one who got it, but I said, ‘I don’t want it.’ I don’t want any publicity. I don’t want anybody knowing. Give it to someone disadvantaged,” he said.
“I’m glad for the program,” Roth added. “I think it’s a start in the right direction, but I didn’t want the flak that I saw.”
Worsech said he was questioned by members of the Fish and Wildlife Commission about why more landowners weren’t taking part in the program, since it had been around for so long.
“I looked into it and we never reached out … to the landowners to explain this option,” he said.
“Now, there’s no question it’s publicized,” thanks to the public outcry, he said, and that the department will see more applicants because the changes made the program more appealing to landowners.
Details about the success of the public elk hunting access agreements won’t be known until after the late elk hunts, known as the shoulder season, ends in February. Participants are required to provide the department with information on who participated and their success rate. But Worsech said he’s already hearing anecdotally that some landowners are providing more access than originally agreed.
“There’s been some real success stories, from my perspective,” he said.
Another program, which provides agricultural landowners hunting permits under a preference program, may also be changed after FWP’s legal counsel found the agency had been misinterpreting who qualified, Worsech said. A separate citizens group will be organized to look into that issue, he added.