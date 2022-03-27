Council hears concerns about controversial FWP elk program

More details emerged about a public dispute over the program that gives free bull elk tags to Montana landowners in return for public hunting access during the Environmental Quality Council’s Tuesday meeting in Helena.

Hank Worsech, director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, told the council the program is now referred to by some opponents as “bulls for billionaires.”

That’s because last fall, critics accused Worsech of authorizing the tags for rich landowners who may have supported Gov. Greg Gianforte’s election.

“Nothing was directed by the governor,” Worsech said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. What this is, is we have an obligation to work with landowners.”

On the Environmental Quality Council, Republican landowners, usually critical of FWP, voiced support of the changes to the so-called 454 agreements – named after the first bill that crafted the idea, House Bill 454 – while Democrats questioned the tactics behind the modifications and authorization of the agreements.

Changes

Recognizing the problems the Public Elk Hunting Access Agreement program had last fall, FWP is moving quickly to make changes, enlisting the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council to help. By mid-May, FWP plans to have new guidelines, with set dates to apply for the program and for the commission to consider the applications. The changes were ordered after last year’s approach to awarding more agreements, some after the rifle hunting season already started, drew criticism from elk hunters and conservation groups.

Billings hunter Cole Hoefle told the EQC why he thinks critics were so angry, contending that the Fish and Wildlife Commission and FWP-appointed citizen groups have been unfairly weighted with members representing outfitters, landowners and agricultural interests.

“And so it kind of comes as no surprise then that the legislation that is brought forward so often seems to miss so much of the public, because it clearly represents the minority special interests that are in these groups,” he said.

If the demographics of such groups aren’t changed, Hoefle said the rancor between landowners, outfitters, sportsmen and women will persist.

FWP

During the EQC meeting, Worsech took responsibility for how things went wrong with the 454 program last year.

“As I indicated, I got caught with my pants down this last time,” he said. “We weren’t prepared for it.”

He also criticized FWP and wildlife biologists. Last year when Worsech toured the state attending public and staff meetings, the 454 agreements were one of the topics that came up, he said.

“To my surprise, I found out that a lot of people didn’t know anything about it, and a lot of the biologists didn’t want to do it,” Worsech said. “They didn’t think this was right to have the ability for someone to get a bull tag in exchange for this.”

Worsech referred to a 454 agreement in 2018 in southern Phillips County as an example of how the department could have handled a contract better.

“We did a contract under the old law, and it was a one-to-four, and we had four bull hunters, plus he allowed a bunch of other bull hunters that were UPS drivers and mailman and different things like that on his property, plus I did a negotiation for 55 additional cow hunters, the region actually bounced it down to 45,” Worsech said. “So it was in the books as 45 after I negotiated 55.

“We publicized this all over. We haven’t done it for other ones the way we publicized this, put them in the paper, put them on the radio, and he got inundated with calls constantly, and got so upset that he sold his property the following year,” Worsech added. “So we had an opportunity to have more hunters on there and we threw that opportunity away.”

The landowner, Albert “Will” Carlson, sold his Blue Ridge Ranch in the Larb Hills in 2019 to what is now American Prairie, the conservation group formerly known as American Prairie Reserve. FWP arranged the 454 agreement with the Minnesota landowner despite the fact that in 2010 he and three family members were fined $50,000 and lost hunting privileges following a variety of illegal hunting charges.

Creation

Until last year’s legislative session, the 454 agreements weren’t a problem, partly because so few landowners took part.

The program was conceived by the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council after the group was created in 1995 by then-Gov. Marc Racicot in an attempt to smooth relations between landowners, outfitters, guides, sportsmen and women. The 454 agreements were designed by PLPW as a way to provide incentives to landowners for allowing public access.

Since its first year in 2002, the 454 program saw little interest, except by the Swanz Ranch outside Lewistown. In exchange for a free either-sex elk or cow elk permit awarded to one of the family members, FWP would issue four additional permits to public hunters for use on the landowner’s property.

At its high point three landowners participated. With last year’s legislative changes, the Fish and Wildlife Commission authorized 13 of the 454 agreements.

Legislature

One change to the program came at the request of PLPW. Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, introduced House Bill 119 that would require the Fish and Wildlife Commission to approve the landowner agreements.

“That was the only change that we brought forward,” said Ed Beall, chairman of the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council, in testimony to the EQC.

In shepherding the bill, Loge told the Senate Fish and Game Committee it was important for the decision to be made by the Fish and Wildlife Commission and not FWP.

“The commission wanted it back because in some areas there may be some department folks that may not get along with the rancher quite as well,” he said. “Or they were not acting as consistent throughout the state as they would be if the power was with the commission.”

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Montana Wildlife Federation and Montana Stockgrowers Association spoke in support of the measure as a great program for landowners and hunters. Gianforte signed the bill about a year ago.

Round 2

Other changes to the program came in separate legislation. Without PLPW’s knowledge, alterations to the 454 agreements were added to the fourth of five rewrites of Rep. Seth Berglee’s HB 637, which became a catch-all bill for a number of revisions to FWP laws. That’s when legislators changed the ratio from three public hunters for every one tag awarded to a landowner, down from four public hunters for every landowner tag.

“It’s interesting that so little that changed in a ratio would become such an issue,” Beall said. “And I don’t think the ratio is really the great issue. How it happened might be the greater issue.”

HB 637 is also where the statute was changed to allow landowners to pick one of the public hunters.

“The rest of the changes happened in the Legislature as mentioned, not to our knowledge,” Beall said. “So that’s how it got to where it is, right now, towards a problem in so many people’s mind.”

The changes came in the same session that Republicans failed to pass HB 505, which would have given landowners elk licenses and bonus points to help draw tags to incentivize elk harvest.

“The bill offered some out-of-the-box ideas to push areas with over-objective elk numbers to objective and keep them there,” the Montana State News Bureau’s Tom Kuglin reported during the session. “Those included offering landowners with at least a section of land in areas within objectives to sponsor up to 10 nonresident elk licenses. The bill also offered both residents and nonresidents the choice to hunt a cow elk on private land in areas over objective in exchange for five extra bonus points to be used in a future special permit drawing.”

Hunters and conservation groups decried HB 505 as monetizing public wildlife for landowners. Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers saw the bill as a way to work with landowners saying that past FWP policies attempted to force public access onto private lands.

Quotas

FWP also allowed the bull tags to be issued in addition to already established bull elk hunting quotas, which angered some hunters since bull tags can be difficult to acquire.

EQC member Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, questioned Worsech about whether FWP biologists were involved in the decision process, since they set quotas for hunting districts.

“When you have an area that’s 800 percent over [elk population] objective … what is the biologist going to say about the management of that at that point?” Worsech responded. “You got that high number on there, I asked them can they sustain it? They can sustain it. They can sustain the harvest, and we actually need more harvest.”

The problem the 454 program was designed to address is getting more public hunters access to elk on private land where the animals congregate. Proponents, like Helena attorney Mark Taylor who negotiated seven 454 agreements, say the changes worked. More than 300 elk were killed on the properties he worked with.

Likewise, outfitter Paul Ellis, a member of the PLPW, praised the program as it now exists, noting that even with the change in the ratio more public hunters were invited on properties. Both warned that changes to the program could prompt landowners to withdraw.

“To have such a successful program come under attack and try to sabotage it is, I think, a huge mistake,” Ellis said.

Meanwhile

As the EQC heard testimony about the 454 program, the 12 newly appointed members of the Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group were holding their first meeting online. Worsech addressed the group, saying he had no preconceived notions about what the group should produce and FWP would not provide any guidance.

However, if the group wants to bring in outside interests, such as the Property and Environment Research Center in Bozeman, he would arrange it, Worsech said.

PERC’s policy director, Hanna Downey, addressed the EQC on the same day, advocating for rewards to private landowners for providing wildlife habitat.

“Without private land, elk don’t have a future,” she said.

Landowner Joe Schmechel told EQC that he and his brother alternate each year and draw a bull elk tag through FWP’s landowner preference program 90% of the time they apply.

“In my experience, the stories you’re told about landowners not able to hunt elk on their own property don’t really hold that much water,” he said. “We’re already treated preferentially compared to the general public to the degree that, honestly, I oftentimes feel guilty about the opportunities we have versus the general public.”

Schmechel alleged that where he hunts, 454 permits have been awarded to landowners hoarding elk and blocking access to public land.

“If we’re rewarding elk hoarding with guaranteed bull tags, we’re essentially creating the exact opposite results for what this program is intended,” he added.

Beall, chairman of the PLPW, also pointed out another factor his group is seeing that needs to be addressed.

“The big identification is the rapidly changing landscape of landowners compared to the historic traditional landscape of landowners,” he said. “And none of us here really have a grasp on that. All of the people on the current council really have recognized that as a huge issue. So the sooner we can fix this and get on to bigger issues would be good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.