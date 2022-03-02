Council ponders modifications to landowner elk tag program following its popularity last year

A state advisory council is being asked to help clean up the language and narrow definitions for a statute that provides free either-sex elk permits to landowners in return for granting public access to hunters.

The program caused a stir last fall after participation jumped from two landowners to 15 following changes by the Montana Legislature. Overwhelmed by the sudden interest and hesitant to deny any requests, the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks asked the Fish and Wildlife Commission to sign off on the agreements, two of which were awarded after the rifle season had already begun.

“We have rules right now that functionally don’t work for the program,” said Hope Stockwell, chief of Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division, during a Feb. 23 meeting of the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council.

454s

As an example, she said one rule requires the agreements – known as 454s because the initial legislation was contained in House Bill 454 – to come to the commission for approval at a different time than when FWP staff is talking to landowners about access agreements.

The advisory group meets again in May. Stockwell said by then the agency should have more concrete proposals for members to consider. Suggestions to rewrite the statute may first be delivered to the Environmental Quality Council for consideration and feedback, she said, before going to the Legislature.

“Do not feel beholden to what the current rules say,” Stockwell told the group. “We have the opportunity to really start from scratch and redesign them to make them more functional for the program.”

Questions

Stockwell identified several questions she would like the council members to address. These include:

Defining the phrase in the statute that says the agreements are “for wildlife management purposes.” What does that mean? Does it only apply to areas where elk are over population objectives? Should bull elk be included for harvest or only cows?

The words “may issue” in the statute seems to imply discretion on the part of the department. Should the sideboards be changed for who qualifies? Right now the program is limited to those who own 2,500 acres or more, unless otherwise determined by the department.

The landowner must allow free public access, but does that extend to both archery and rifle seasons? Much of the take this year supposedly occurred during the cow elk shoulder season, which runs after the general rifle hunt ends.

The ratio of three hunters allowed for every one tag issued to the landowner was what seemed to spark an increase in interest in the program this past hunting season. Prior to that, it was a ratio of four to one. There are also questions about how the public hunters are chosen and what the proper method for that is.

Should the department award the free landowner tags only in areas where elk are over population objectives or over objectives by a certain percentage?

Should the total number of free licenses be limited? Right now the department can limit the number, but there is no criteria.

Landowners who participate in the Block Management Program can also qualify for the free tags. Should that continue?

Without clarity on these issues, last year FWP moved all proposals forward, Stockwell said. FWP attorney Becky Dockter said the agency doesn’t want to treat people differently. As the statute is written, however, FWP was in the position of having to pick and choose for reasons not yet written down.

Report

FWP will compile a report on this past season’s 454 program to provide to the commission. The document will record the number of participants, how many animals they killed and gauge the landowners’ and hunters’ satisfaction with the program.

Mark Taylor, a Helena attorney who helped facilitate 454 agreements with seven landowners, provided PL/PW with information he compiled. The letter stated all of the hunters were Montana residents and the average bull elk shot scored between 335 and 350 by Boone and Crockett standards.

“This fact should hopefully put to rest any notion that hunters ‘were going to be forced to shoot management/rag horn bulls,’” Taylor wrote.

He said cow elk hunters on the seven ranches killed more than 300 elk, many of them assisted by ranch managers and employees, mostly in the shoulder season.

To improve the program, Taylor recommended FWP do a better job of finding and scheduling hunters and set firm dates for the approval process. Stockwell said this year applications for the program will be accepted June 1-30 for review. with approval by the commission in August.

Divisions

Members of PL/PW seem divided on the program, with landowners and outfitters seeing it as positive without any changes, rewarding landowners for providing access and wildlife habitat.

Bears Paw Mountain-area landowner Rich Roth said he participated in the program but added that it seemed like landowners were being painted as the “bad guys” if they also outfitted their property. Yet he also suggested his outfitter be given tags to hand out to nonresident clients to ensure more elk are killed.

“I want the animals harvested,” he said.

Bozeman outfitter Paul Ellis said the public needed to stop “bashing” landowners.

“Landowners are allowing a lot of people in and not getting much in return,” echoed Eric Albus, a Hinsdale outfitter and farmer/rancher.

Jordan outfitter and rancher Rod Paschke said conservation groups wouldn’t be happy until they had access to all private land.

Forsyth sportsman Drew Steinberger took issue with Paschke’s comment, saying a lot of the public concern was due to a lack of transparency by FWP. FWP attorney Dockter said the agency took criticism from hunters, landowners and outfitters.

Retired federal biologist Dale Tribby, of Miles City, said he’s heard complaints about the number of tags handed out, which hunters were selected and whether or not they were chosen randomly.

Marcus Strange, of the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his group has always supported the 454 program but his members are concerned about equity and transparency. He said the group isn’t interested in reopening old wounds between landowners and hunters and would rather work to bring them together.

