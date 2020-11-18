Council pushes for more info on Department of Corrections placements

The DOC commit sentence was a popular tool in Krueger’s district: judges there sentenced offenders as a DOC commit 45% of the time during the time frame studied.

Krueger is chairman of the Criminal Justice Oversight Council, a group of stakeholders studying the implementation of criminal justice reforms in Montana.

On Tuesday, the council approved a resolution supporting legislation that would require new reporting from the department. Specifically, the group endorsed seeking a bill during the upcoming Montana Legislature that would make the department explain within 40 days of placement why it deviated from a court recommendation.

“It’s a necessary piece of legislation so that judges can find out whether their recommendations are followed,” Krueger said.

The resolution also called for the department to produce data on how often people on probation or parole were committing new crimes. The data would cover both before and after the criminal justice reforms were passed, which was in 2017.

One thing Krueger worried about was beds in treatment and prerelease centers being left empty. He said it’s a problem he’s kept an eye on since before the pandemic hit and movement among facilities was restricted.