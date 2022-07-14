Council struggles with hunter-landowner stewardship education

If an online course is mandatory for all Montana hunters, should the state use a carrot or a stick to encourage participation?

The issue was recently debated by the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council as it considers updating the current Hunter-Landowner Stewardship Project. Created in 2010, the voluntary program is seen as a way to encourage hunters to be ethical when afield and to respect private property rights.

Over the past five years, almost 2,000 people started the 42-page online course, but less than half completed the program to earn a certificate, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That’s a small percentage of new hunters considering that last year alone 10,900 people took a hunter education or bowhunter education class either online or in a classroom.

PL/PW member Drew Steinberger said the course ought to be mandatory with different hot topics every year to continually educate people, rather than one and done.

“If you want to hunt, that’s a pretty big incentive for most folks,” he said.

The idea of making the course mandatory didn’t sit well with FWP Director Hank Worsech. The same idea was pitched by a different PL/PW group in 2014 and never went anywhere.

“I think any time you try to force the public to do something, you’re going to run into issues with it,” he said, including people finding test work-arounds.

PL/PW member Donna McDonald said adding an additional condition to purchasing a hunting license would generate a public outcry and harm FWP’s reputation.

“You think my 88-year-old father would take that test?” she said. “He’ll just go poach a frickin’ elk before taking that test.”

Worsech said the logistics of mandatory participation would “kill” the department and create another hurdle for licensing at a time when the agency has suffered through several licensing errors. He also suggested that if the “hassle” is too great for nonresidents, they would find someplace else to hunt. Nonresident license dollars supply 73% of FWP’s funding, he noted.

Instead, Worsech advocated incentivizing the program. Ideas tossed out as incentives were a free entry into a Super Tag drawing, which allows a hunter to go anywhere in the state for a certain species. Another possibility was a free bonus point that hunters could use when applying to get a permit in a hard to draw hunting district.

The largest demographic for hunter education — 87% — is youngsters age 10 to 15 years old. Incorporated in hunter education is some of the same topics that the stewardship program addresses, but in a smaller dose.

“I suspect that most of our problems are with our adults, not our kids,” said Wade Cooperider, who supervises the hunter Ed program for FWP. “How do we get those parents involved and get them educated? I think that’s the big nut that we’re all here to try and crack.”

Worsech also noted, “The people that really need it the most are the ones who are not going to take it, no matter how we incentivize it.”

PL/PW member Everett Headley suggested that completion of the stewardship program be a requirement for someone to access Block Management Areas. BMAs are private and public lands where hunters have to sign in or request permission to hunt. FWP pays landowners for providing the access.

“Unless there is some sort of carrot there to bring people to the table, it’s not going to have a wide audience, and a wide audience is what we need for people to find some kind of accomplishment in having a statewide hunter behavior change,” Headley said.

Worsech said such a change would likely require legislation, but he added increased penalties for misbehavior on Block Management Areas could be considered. He also said hunters need to police their own ranks by reporting violations.

FWP should not have to “carry the water” for everyone, Worsech added, saying that sporting groups like the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Montana Wildlife Federation should be involved. Other PL/PW members disagreed.

“Probably Fish, Wildlife & Parks needs to have leadership, but I would also say it’s everybody’s responsibility to push this message,” said PL/PW member Dale Tribby.

The state agency has already launched an advertising campaign promoting hunter ethics. So far, $48,000 has been spent on radio, online, social, email and print ads, according to Greg Lemon, FWP administrator. Three billboards have also been erected with the slogan: “Respect: Land, Landowners, Wildlife. Pass it on.”

The PL/PW Council will take up the issue of the stewardship program at its next meeting in August. Lemon said the current course is heavy on text, with more than 20,000 words. His department is looking to make the new course almost completely video followed by an exam. The acronym for the new course is TREC: Think, Respect, Expectations and Communication.

PL/PW chairman Ed Beall said the program is all about building better relationships between landowners, hunters and promoting respect for the land.

“We’ve talked about this for a long time,” Beall said. “The relational aspect is kind of to me the stem on the umbrella.”