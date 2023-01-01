 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana

The world's population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to the official United Nations estimate, which sees this as "an important milestone in human development" and a reminder, in the midst of COP27, of "our shared responsibility to care for our planet". For the UN, "this unprecedented growth" -- there were 2.5 billion people in 1950 -- is the result of "a gradual increase in life expectancy thanks to advances in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine". FRANCE 24's Delano Dsouza reports.
