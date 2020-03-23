County health officials ask Yellowstone to close, while Glacier sees busy weekend

“I think the situation warrants the first priority (be) given to the safety of people," Morris said, "And those decisions should be delegated to park superintendents consistent with what the CDC guidelines are saying.”

The concerns about public recreation spots attracting people during a challenging time hasn’t been limited to national parks. Illinois has closed its state park system. Oregon and Washington have closed all state campgrounds. In contrast, Georgia is using a portion of one campground as an isolation post for residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In perhaps one of the stranger closings, the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming has closed all of its bathrooms to the public because it doesn't have proper protective equipment for its employees who clean the facilities.

"All of this is extremely difficult to near impossible to find right now without a multi-week wait," according to Kristie Salzmann, Shoshone public affairs officer.