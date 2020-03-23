County health officials ask Yellowstone to close

The concerns about public recreation spots attracting people during a challenging time hasn’t been limited to national parks. Illinois has closed its state park system. Oregon and Washington have closed all state campgrounds. In contrast, Georgia is using a portion of one campground as an isolation post for residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Like Yellowstone, Montana state park campgrounds have not opened yet, although offices and visitor centers have been closed to the public. Pat Doyle, marketing and communications manager for Montana State Parks, said discussions are ongoing but no trigger point for closing state parks has been set.

In perhaps one of the stranger closings, the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming has closed all of its bathrooms to the public because it doesn't have proper protective equipment for its employees who clean the facilities.

"All of this is extremely difficult to near impossible to find right now without a multi-week wait," according to Kristie Salzmann, Shoshone public affairs officer.