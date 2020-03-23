County health officials ask Yellowstone to close

County health officials in Park and Gallatin counties have called on Yellowstone National Park’s superintendent to lock the gates.
A Yellowstone spokesperson said park Superintendent Cam Sholly did not have a response to the requests. She instead said the agency is standing by recommendations it sent out on Friday regarding visitation during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The announcement said “park managers will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. As of now, the park intends to maintain the regular opening schedule.”
Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which operates lodging facilities in the park, has closed all its facilities through at least May 21, according to a Montana Free Press story. Delaware North, which operates Yellowstone General Stores, has closed all its stores other than the Mammoth General Store through May 21.
Most roads and facilities are scheduled to open April 17 through early June. In March and April, a quiet season for Yellowstone as it transitions from winter to summer recreation and roads are plowed, visitation is fairly low. The average number of visitors in March is about 22,000 while April is double that at 44,000.
Yellowstone did close its Albright Visitor Center and the Boiling River to public use. The park news release also encouraged park fans “to enjoy Yellowstone online via webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, and other digital content.”
Those measures didn’t seem to alleviate the concerns in Gallatin and Park counties. In letters the health officials voiced concerns that encouraging tourism during the COVID-19 outbreak is dangerous since it could increase the likelihood of transmission of the novel coronavirus.
“Our shared ability to respond to the ongoing COVID19 outbreak will be greatly complicated and imperiled by the arrival of thousands of tourists to our community,” wrote Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin County, in a letter dated March 22.
“It is imperative that you understand that Yellowstone is not simply an expanse of wide open land,” Kelley’s letter continued. “It is a massive tourist attraction that attracts millions of people to our communities from all over the world. Most of those tourists congregate in visitor’s centers, rest rooms, gift shops, restaurants, and park attractions.
The request came days after the Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, announced that parks would not be charging admission fees, nor would any access fees be levied at Bureau of Land Management properties.
The agency has allowed the closure of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado at the request of the governor following a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident. Yosemite and Hawaii Volcanoes national parks have also been shuttered.
The concerns about public recreation spots attracting people during a challenging time hasn’t been limited to national parks. Illinois has closed its state park system. Oregon and Washington have closed all state campgrounds. In contrast, Georgia is using a portion of one campground as an isolation post for residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Like Yellowstone, Montana state park campgrounds have not opened yet, although offices and visitor centers have been closed to the public. Pat Doyle, marketing and communications manager for Montana State Parks, said discussions are ongoing but no trigger point for closing state parks has been set.
In perhaps one of the stranger closings, the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming has closed all of its bathrooms to the public because it doesn't have proper protective equipment for its employees who clean the facilities.
"All of this is extremely difficult to near impossible to find right now without a multi-week wait," according to Kristie Salzmann, Shoshone public affairs officer.
Asked if the forest wasn't concerned about the hazards of people defecating and urinating near the outhouses because they had to go, Salzmann said, "Part of why we wanted to get the word out via this release prior to closing toilets was to allow the public to plan accordingly. We know that people will still need to go to the bathroom, but for the time being, we are mitigating the risk of exposure to our employees."