Couple killed Monday in collision with train near Glasgow

A Valley County couple was killed Monday when the car they were driving in was hit by a train at a crossing west of Glasgow.

The couple, in their 30s, were on Liberty Road where it crosses the railroad tracks before it meets Route 246, known locally as the Tampico Highway. They were struck broadside at about 12:10 p.m.

“It’s hard to tell at this point what caused the accident. It’s not a crossing you want to take going very fast,” said Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer, who is also the county’s coroner. The accident is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol. “Maybe it was just an error in judgment.”

As the gravel road approaches Route 246 it quickly rises six to eight feet to the tracks and then descends to Tampico Highway about 20 to 30 feet away. The rail crossing, which doesn’t have traffic control, is about eight miles west of Glasgow.

The couple had recently moved to the Glasgow area, Boyer said.

The BNSF Railway freight train was estimated to be traveling at 65 mph, the sheriff said.

