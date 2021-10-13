Court pauses new Montana Colstrip law

“It’s kind of like we’re having a divorce here. The West Coast operators, they’re leaving the facility. They don’t want to be part of it anymore for various reasons and that’s it, so be it,” Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick told the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee in February. “But instead of being civil about it and walking away and doing their fair share to keep the property in good condition, it’s like they’re trashing the facility on the way out. So, to take our divorce analogy, what they’re doing is trashing the house and keying the car on their way out the door. That’s what’s going on here and it’s just wrong.”

In the months before the legislative session, the Colstrip owners had stalled on passing a maintenance budget for 2021. The owners from Washington and Oregon — Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp., PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric — objected to paying for repairs that extended the life of the plant beyond their time in Colstrip. There had already been movement in Washington to prevent utilities from passing to customers costs for power plant upgrades unnecessary to serve Pacific Northwest customers.

The maintenance dispute was followed by NorthWestern notifying the other owners that it wanted arbitration on whether a unanimous vote was needed to close the power plant. NorthWestern isn't in favor of closing Colstrip in 2025.