A District Court in Custer County has placed an injunction on a Forsyth insurance company and its owner after the state announced earlier this month it was investigating the insurer for fraud.

Staff attorney Carlo Canty of the Montana State Securities and Insurance Commission presented a case last week before Judge Michael Hayworth for a temporary injunction prohibiting Kileen Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance from conducting any business activities related to the insurance business in Forsyth.

In emails to Canty and Hayworth, Hagadone indicated she had no attorney and did not plan to attend the hearing. She conceded to the civil action and stated she is continuing to recover from knee surgery.

The state’s fraud investigator, Rodney Parker, is working with Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton on the investigation of complaints.

Fulton testified regarding the ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and forgery. He reported that he has been receiving complaints daily and is following up on each.

Parker identified Chief Dull Knife College as one of the biggest defrauded consumers, having paid $190,000 for insurance that would be underwritten through Big Sky Enterprises and was not paid. He testified that the college in Lame Deer had been uninsured since April 2022.

Fulton identified Pat Stokke as one of the individuals to first bring concerns to his attention. Stokke alleged that she gave money to Hagadone to pay for her homeowner’s policy in the amount of $697 and then got a cancelation notice from the insurance company advising that the insurance policy was being canceled due to nonpayment.

Other issues identified by Fulton allege that payments for federal taxes were paid to Hagadone and then not sent to the IRS and individuals had to pay the IRS payments after they had given the money to her.

Steve Brewer was identified as a customer that paid approximately $20,000 for insurance and then got a cancelation notice. Lee Ranches, who paid insurance for six families and two ranches was identified as having paid $26,000 for insurance that they didn’t have in place. Fulton personally paid $900 cash for a rental home policy that was not placed.

BreeAnn Purkett, a former employee of Rosebud County Insurance, testified that she quit her position on March 16 when people were coming to the office complaining that they didn’t have insurance even though it was paid, and she discovered a check written out to Hagadone in the trash from the business account that had her name on it, but she did not sign.

Purkett was in Deadwood at the time the check was issued, and though she had limited access to accounts, she said that she was getting NSF checks from the Trust Account that should have been used to pay premiums. She testified that there were some Pay Day loans coming out of the business account daily through lots of different lending agencies.

Local business owner David Ofalt testified that he paid Hagadone $2,422 for business and truck insurance for his shop, and then received a notice of monthly payments due with his name forged to the agreement for making the payments that he had already paid in full. He is currently paying monthly for insurance that he had paid in full, but is making the payments as he has to have insurance in place for his business.

When asked if the bonding company for Hagadone would be liable for any of the damages to individuals, Canty responded that some of it will depend on whether the bonding insurance was paid by Hagadone, and there are many questions about responsibilities that will need to be investigated as time goes on. Currently the biggest expenses are with the insurance companies that accept responsibility for insurance sold by Hagadone as their agent.

Among the many allegations of over-inflating premiums, forging documents, customers paying for a year of insurance, and then monthly payments going to the insurance company, Hayworth determined that allowing Rosebud County Insurance and Hagadone to continue business would be a public safety concern, and he issued a preliminary injunction stopping Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance to stop all business activities immediately.

When asked about criminal prosecution, Fulton said that the case is continuing to be investigated and charges will be brought by a prosecuting attorney from the Montana State Securities and Insurance Commission.

Fulton is advising anyone that has used Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance to check with their individual insurance companies to establish their insurance status, and to report any concerns to the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.