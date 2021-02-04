Court rejects Montana coal mine expansion

The court’s first ruling that OSM had failed to “take a hard look” at the consequences of approving the Spring Creek mining plan dated back to 2016. OSM had first issued a finding of no significant impact for the mine expansion in 2012.

“They let the coal industry maintain its momentum, which they started to diminish obviously under the Obama administration. But they certainly gave license for the Trump administration to try to go to the mat for the industry, which was in vein because it was all about the market, not politics,” said Jeremy Nichols of WildEarth Guardians.

“Where we’re at now, is we have this ruling. It was an Obama-era decision. Clearly the Trump administration, they were determined to defend it, but now there’s an opportunity for the Biden administration to say ‘you know what, we’re not going to make these compromises with the coal industry anymore, especially given the economics stinks. The industry is still in freefall.”