A Montana solar developer has prevailed in a lawsuit against Northwestern Energy in a landmark case that should boost the reliability of solar energy from similar projects nationwide.

Broadview Solar in a years-long lawsuit argued that it should be able to add batteries and plus up its solar capacity in order to consistently deliver the 80 megawatts of capacity allowed under federal laws requiring utilities to grant long-term contracts to qualifying small power facilities, or QFs. Such is the model for Broadview’s $2 billion solar and battery project in development 25 miles northwest of Billings.

“The decision clarifies that solar QFs may incorporate storage technologies that will allow them to send out power around the clock. This means abundant, low-cost clean energy for consumers and increased reliability for the grid,” said Ben Norris, senior director of regulatory affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Developers saw the ruling as enabling solar projects like Broadview to not only maximize output, but extend solar’s useful hours of availability, counter to the mantra of some utilities and fossil fuel lobbyists that solar energy is incapable of delivering electricity when the sun isn’t shining. Broadview has said its combination solar panels and batters would extend its hours of output considerably, but hasn’t suggested 24-hour delivery.

Tuesday, a U.S. D.C. Circuit Court panel agreed with Broadview Solar in a 2-1 decision, concluding that what mattered was how much useful power the solar project was delivering and not the output ratings of its parts. In Broadview’s case, that 80 MW output is based on the size of its inverters, which like an energy spigot determines the amount of power released onto the transmission grid.

“Compared to facilities that rely on other energy sources, solar facilities are relatively inefficient at generating power,” the court explained. “A solar array needs sunlight; cloud cover and nighttime hinder its production capabilities. Broadview addressed this by installing a solar array with a capacity of 160 MW and a battery, enabling it to produce extra power to be stored in the battery while conditions are optimal and then release that power to the grid when conditions prevent the array from producing enough power to meet the inverters’ 80 MW limit. The Utilities complain that this allows Broadview to circumvent the statutory restrictions on qualifying facilities. But viewed in light of the statute’s purpose, this arrangement is a feature, not a bug: Broadview is able to more consistently produce, send out, and sell the maximum amount of renewable energy permitted under the statute.”

NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Lee Newspapers that it will have to consult with its codefendant, the Edison Electric Institute, before deciding next steps. Tuesday’s order was a 2-1 decision from a DC Circuit panel. The utility could seek reconsideration from the full DC Circuit Court, or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, if it chose to.

NorthWestern Energy has had several lawsuits with solar developers seeking to do business under the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act. PURPA, as the law is known, has for more than 40 years required regulated utilities to offer long-term contracts and a negotiated price to qualifying facilities based on the utility’s avoided cost, which is to say the utility’s cost of either buying the power from another source, or the cost of producing the energy itself, including expenses for maintenance and operation.

PURPA projects provide alternative energy of 80 MW or less from a variety of sources, including waste coal, petroleum coke, wind, solar and even hydroelectricity.

With the possibility of NorthWestern choosing not to accept Tuesday’s ruling, Broadview Solar chose not to comment on its win.

In the case of the project northwest of Billings, Broadview Solar sought approval of its project design from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. FERC has the ability to certify a project as PURPA acceptable, which would have settled any debate up front about the net generation capacity of solar panels and batteries in Broadview’s design. It was the FERC certification at the root of the lawsuit.

The Solar Energy Industries Association, which was also a party in the lawsuit, said the court’s decision backing FERC’s certification of Broadview Solar was important to more projects than the just the Montana development.

“We are pleased that the D.C. Circuit affirmed decades of well-settled FERC precedent to bolster regulatory certainty for small solar and storage developers. In its role certifying small qualifying facilities (QF), FERC plays an important part in ensuring reliable, resilient, low-cost energy for consumers, and this decision is a win for both customers and our climate future,” Norris said.