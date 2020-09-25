COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Montana; five more people die

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sustained spike in new COVID-19 cases in Montana shows no sign of slowing, according to Friday's daily report from state health officials.

The state recorded 323 new cases — its second highest total, behind only Thursday's — and five more deaths. The state's death toll, which hit 100 less than a month ago, now stands at 170.

In the last 10 days, record new daily caseloads have been recorded seven times.

The death of three people were recorded in Roosevelt County, where 18 new cases were recorded Friday and 56 were recorded Thursday.

Yellowstone County recorded one new death; a woman in her 70s who lived in a senior living facility in the county and was hospitalized died Thursday. That brings the county's death toll to 63, the highest in the state.

Wheatland County recorded its first death. The county recorded five new cases Friday, bringing its active total to six.

Missoula County, which has seen relatively few cases for an urban county, recorded 78 new cases Friday, bringing the county's active total to 216. Gallatin County, which had seen similarly low totals through the summer, recorded 31 new cases, bringing its active total to 127.