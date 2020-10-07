COVID-19 cases increase in Montana's schools and universities

The K-12 student positive total rose to 483, 130 more than last week. The staff positive total rate rose to 195, up 63 from the week prior. The tally for universities does not distinguish students from staff, and the latest report shows 525 confirmed cases at 12 colleges and universities.

Schools in Flathead County saw increases in confirmed cases at Flathead High School and Glacier High School. According to the DPHHS report, Flathead High School currently leads the state in the number of cases associated with the school with four staff members and 26 students who have contracted the virus.

The Flathead Beacon reported that with nearly 800 active cases county-wide, more stringent measures would be taken by the county’s interim health officer if residents did not do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Yellowstone County, which leads the state in active cases at 1,137 as of Wednesday, Senior High has the most positive COVID-19 cases with five students and five staff members. The Billings Gazette reported that classrooms have not been closed, but one special education classroom was more affected.