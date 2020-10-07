COVID-19 cases increase in Montana's schools and universities

COVID-19 continued to spread among the staff and students in Montana’s K-12 schools and universities during the past week as state health officials grapple with a staggering uptick in cases.
Schools and universities have responded to confirmed cases to varying degrees, with some pivoting to brief periods of remote teaching and others remaining open. The data, released by the Montana’s Department of Health and Human Services, only tracks school-related COVID-19 cases through Oct. 2.
As state health officials reported a 40% increase in cases throughout the state compared to last week, confirmed cases among its students and teachers followed that same trend.
The report on schools and universities came on the same day that the DPHHS tallied Montana’s biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases with 733. The swelling numbers have consistently broken daily records for the past week, and Lee Montana Newspapers reported that during a press conference Wednesday state health officials feared that Montana had reached a 10% positivity rate.
Although most schools and universities reported only a handful of cases as of Oct. 2, the number of institutions with confirmed cases jumped from 161 to 226 in the span of a week.
The K-12 student positive total rose to 483, 130 more than last week. The staff positive total rate rose to 195, up 63 from the week prior. The tally for universities does not distinguish students from staff, and the latest report shows 525 confirmed cases at 12 colleges and universities.
Schools in Flathead County saw increases in confirmed cases at Flathead High School and Glacier High School. According to the DPHHS report, Flathead High School currently leads the state in the number of cases associated with the school with four staff members and 26 students who have contracted the virus.
The Flathead Beacon reported that with nearly 800 active cases county-wide, more stringent measures would be taken by the county’s interim health officer if residents did not do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In Yellowstone County, which leads the state in active cases at 1,137 as of Wednesday, Senior High has the most positive COVID-19 cases with five students and five staff members. The Billings Gazette reported that classrooms have not been closed, but one special education classroom was more affected.
Belgrade High School in Gallatin County reported that five more students had tested positive for the virus. In total, two staff members and nine students enrolled at the school have been confirmed. According to the Belgrade News, more than 160 student athletes are in quarantine following contact tracing of the confirmed cases.
Cases at the University of Montana jumped from 126 to 209 during the last week. During the past month, UM has confirmed cases among its athletes and in its fraternities and sororities. Montana State University in Bozeman added 58 new cases for a total of 158.
Flathead County Community College reported its first and only case in the latest report, and Helena College also reported its first two cases.
There are currently 168 cases labeled as “under investigation” in the DPHHS update, those cases that have been confirmed but have yet to be assigned to a school. Among students, those cases went from 64 to 85 in the past week.
