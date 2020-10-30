COVID-19 cases rise among MSP staff and inmates

The number of cases of COVID-19 among both the staff and inmates at Montana State Prison continues to rise, according to the latest figures from the Montana Department of Corrections.
In the span of a week, 60 more inmates have tested positive for the virus for a total of 226 as of Friday. The number of staff diagnosed with COVID-19 went from 61 to 97 during that same time.
MSP has a current population of about 1,400 inmates, and employs about 640 uniformed and non-uniformed employees, according an overview posted by the state DOC.
The biweekly update from the Montana DOC reflects total number of cases among inmates and staff within its facilities since June 1, and not the current number of active cases. Facilities falling under the DOC include both prisons and contracted prerelease programs.
Staff in Montana’s DOC facilities receive a screening for COVID-19 symptoms every day that they arrive for work, according to previous statements made by the Montana Department of Corrections to Lee Montana newspapers. Newly arrived inmates are placed into 14 days of quarantine, and all those who test positive are placed in either quarantine or isolation housing.
The DOC did not respond to a call from The Gazette asking for the number of active cases. The department updates its cumulative tally every Friday and Monday, and the numbers provided do not include tallies of the number of cases within the state’s county jails.
The state set a record in most cases reported in a day Friday, with 1,063 added cases of COVID-19. The additional cases bring the number of Montana residents who currently have the virus to nearly 10,500.
The total number of people in the state who have died due to complications of COVID-19 reached 364, according to the latest update from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Members Montana National Guard arrived at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge Tuesday to assist with a swelling number of cases among both staff and inmates. According to a press release from the DOC, National Guard members will be on hand at the prison through Nov. 8.
Since the DOC began keeping its tally June 1, at least 549 inmates within secure facilities like MSP across the state have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members employed at those facilities diagnosed with the virus reached 130, according to the latest tally.
At the Montana Women's Prison in Billings, where cases among inmates remained at 48 as of Friday, 11 more staff members tested positive since Oct. 26 for a total of 21.
There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 among either staff or inmates at any facility, according to the department.
The DOC update does not provide the number of inmates hospitalized from the virus, but the department's spokesperson told Lee Montana newspapers Tuesday that five MSP inmates were in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Powell County, where the prison is located, had 155 active cases of COVID-19 outside of the facility as of Friday's update from the state DPHHS.
