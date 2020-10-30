COVID-19 cases rise among MSP staff and inmates

The DOC did not respond to a call from The Gazette asking for the number of active cases. The department updates its cumulative tally every Friday and Monday, and the numbers provided do not include tallies of the number of cases within the state’s county jails.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state set a record in most cases reported in a day Friday, with 1,063 added cases of COVID-19. The additional cases bring the number of Montana residents who currently have the virus to nearly 10,500.

The total number of people in the state who have died due to complications of COVID-19 reached 364, according to the latest update from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Members Montana National Guard arrived at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge Tuesday to assist with a swelling number of cases among both staff and inmates. According to a press release from the DOC, National Guard members will be on hand at the prison through Nov. 8.

Since the DOC began keeping its tally June 1, at least 549 inmates within secure facilities like MSP across the state have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members employed at those facilities diagnosed with the virus reached 130, according to the latest tally.