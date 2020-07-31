COVID-19 confirmed among Big Horn county jail inmates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Horn County confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including several inmates at the county jail.

In a press release posted Friday evening, health officials added 10 more cases to those initially reported earlier in the day, with the majority testing positive after showing symptoms.

All of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic, and have been moved into quarantine within the facility located in Hardin, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson told The Billings Gazette. She could not confirm exactly how many had tested positive, and estimated the jail to have 36 total inmates. Big Horn County law enforcement did not immediately respond to clarify.

"The jail reported that the first inmates tested positive earlier in the week," she said.

Big Horn County confirmed that a detention officer at Big Horn County jail had contracted the virus last week, one of four county employees to test positive for COVID-19. The officer had not worked in the jail for three days prior to testing, Johnson said in an email.