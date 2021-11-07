COVID-19 infecting whitetail deer, studies find

Still, as with other wildlife diseases like brucellosis and chronic wasting disease, hunters are advised to be careful when butchering, gutting or hauling an animal they’ve killed. Wearing latex gloves is advised and properly disposing of any waste material.

In the instance of an animal testing positive for CWD, hunters are advised not to eat the meat. No such warning is being given for consuming an animal that tests positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, although testing for the virus has only been conducted as part of the recent research.

Samples

Montana’s and Wyoming’s wildlife management agencies conduct testing for chronic wasting disease to help track and identify its spread. Testing for the always fatal infection in deer, moose and elk requires removal of glands in the animals’ neck – the retropharyngeal lymph nodes. The same lymph nodes provide information on COVID-19 infection.

“… So we have an archive of lymph nodes from 2019-present, and will continue to collect more throughout this season,” Ramsey noted. “Those archived samples could potentially be used for Covid research. The good thing is we have samples collected from both pre and post pandemic.”