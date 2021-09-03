COVID-19 numbers climbing among Crow and Northern Cheyenne

As of Friday morning, Jack Old Horn said there were 43 positive cases on the Crow Indian Reservation, and 46% of those living within the Crow Tribe’s borders were considered to be fully vaccinated.

In early August, Crow Tribal Chairman Frank Whiteclay announced a mask mandate that within a few weeks was expanded to all public buildings on the reservation. The response to the mandate has been mixed, Old Horn said. There is still a contingent of people resisting both masks and vaccines, and health officials nationwide have struggled against this resistance for the past 18 months. If he knew how to address that problem, Old Horn said, COVID-19 would not be an issue.

“If I wear a mask, I’m protecting you. If you wear a mask, you’re protecting me. If everyone’s wearing a mask, everyone’s protecting each other,” Old Horn said.

The Crow Indian Health Service, partnering with the Big Horn County Public Health Department, is still offering vaccines and conducting outreach to the rural residents of the 2.2 million-acre reservation, Old Horn said.

“It’s not like they’re sitting back and waiting for people to come in. They’re being aggressive,” he said.