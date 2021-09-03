COVID-19 numbers climbing among Crow and Northern Cheyenne

The Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes have upped precautions in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases both on and off their reservations.
The two tribes have implemented mask requirements, and will host vaccination clinics in the upcoming weeks as all of Montana is experiencing a new wave in active cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The statewide rise in cases is in step with a nationwide surge that began in early summer.
“Get vaccinated. Stop the surge. That’s the only known method of stopping the surge of COVID-19,” said Jack Old Horn, a Crow tribal member and planning section chief for the tribe’s unified command emergency response team.
COVID-19 cases throughout Montana have been trending upward since mid-July, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The virus has put nearly 6,500 people in the hospital in Montana, with 266 people currently hospitalized.
In Yellowstone County, which tallied more than 1,000 active cases as of Friday, health officials at Billings Clinic have called in National Guard members to alleviate the strain put on hospital staff as more COVID-19 patients fill beds. The month of August has been the deadliest for the county since February, with 12 deaths reported.
While Indigenous people make up about 7% of Montana’s population, according to DPHHS, about 16% of the state’s 1,811 deaths related to COVID-19 have been Native Americans. Nearly 9,500 tribal members have tested positive for the virus.
Throughout the summer and into the fall of 2020, tribal officials and reservation residents took drastic measures to keep the virus outside of their borders, and their elders alive. Some went door-to-door delivering food to those in quarantine. Members of the Montana National Guard and experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assisted in the tribes’ efforts.
As of Friday morning, Jack Old Horn said there were 43 positive cases on the Crow Indian Reservation, and 46% of those living within the Crow Tribe’s borders were considered to be fully vaccinated.
In early August, Crow Tribal Chairman Frank Whiteclay announced a mask mandate that within a few weeks was expanded to all public buildings on the reservation. The response to the mandate has been mixed, Old Horn said. There is still a contingent of people resisting both masks and vaccines, and health officials nationwide have struggled against this resistance for the past 18 months. If he knew how to address that problem, Old Horn said, COVID-19 would not be an issue.
“If I wear a mask, I’m protecting you. If you wear a mask, you’re protecting me. If everyone’s wearing a mask, everyone’s protecting each other,” Old Horn said.
The Crow Indian Health Service, partnering with the Big Horn County Public Health Department, is still offering vaccines and conducting outreach to the rural residents of the 2.2 million-acre reservation, Old Horn said.
“It’s not like they’re sitting back and waiting for people to come in. They’re being aggressive,” he said.
The Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service clinic, located in Lame Deer, will be hosting a vaccine event Sept. 8. Those who attend will receive a gift card for receiving their dose.
Along with incentives, the Northern Cheyenne tribal government has implemented punishments for those who skirt the emergency measures enacted by the tribal council. Starting at the end of August, the tribe announced that BIA officers were authorized to start issuing citations for those breaking their 14-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
There were 29 active cases within the Northern Cheyenne reservation as of Friday, according to tribal health data, an increase of five cases in the past week. Just over 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, and at least 46 tribal members have died due to the virus.