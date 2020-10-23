COVID-19 pandemic highlights barriers to disabled voters

"People with disabilities are obviously disproportionately at risk for serious disease if they catch COVID-19, so they’re more likely to want to refrain from going to the polls," Emily Shuman the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, said.

Most of Montana is voting by mail this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties the green light to conduct elections by mail for the primaries in June and again in August for the general election.

Forty-six counties are conducting mail elections, although voters still have the option to vote in person at county election offices.

Despite that, there's not a good alternative for voters with disabilities who want to vote from home.

The electronic system has one extra step that makes it inaccessible for visually impaired voters and for some voters with physical disability: voters cannot submit the ballot electronically.

“There’s that gap,” Bret Rutherford, the Yellowstone County elections administrator, said. “That one last step they would need to completely do it independent at home isn’t there."