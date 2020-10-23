COVID-19 pandemic highlights barriers to disabled voters

The June primaries were the first time Jim Marks, a blind man, tried to vote absentee in a Montana election.
It was an experiment for Marks, who tried using the electronic ballot system for people with disabilities for the first time.
Montana voters with disabilities can use the Electronic Ballot Request System to request and fill out an absentee ballot electronically for federal and special elections with software compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The system has been in place since 2015.
But Marks wasn’t able to cast his ballot with the EBRS system.
The system failed for Marks after a series of glitches that left him exasperated. He ditched the electronic ballot and asked his wife to help him fill out a paper ballot instead.
During a normal election, voters in Montana with a physical disability can find it burdensome, or impossible, to travel to a poll and can rely on mail-in ballots as an alternative.
But voters with visual impairments or dexterity issues who can't read or mark a paper ballot independently are left out from voting privately or at all.
Voting from home
Marks, like most people, would typically vote at a poll. But this year, that’s not an option for everyone.
"People with disabilities are obviously disproportionately at risk for serious disease if they catch COVID-19, so they’re more likely to want to refrain from going to the polls," Emily Shuman the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, said.
Most of Montana is voting by mail this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties the green light to conduct elections by mail for the primaries in June and again in August for the general election.
Forty-six counties are conducting mail elections, although voters still have the option to vote in person at county election offices.
Despite that, there's not a good alternative for voters with disabilities who want to vote from home.
The electronic system has one extra step that makes it inaccessible for visually impaired voters and for some voters with physical disability: voters cannot submit the ballot electronically.
“There’s that gap,” Bret Rutherford, the Yellowstone County elections administrator, said. “That one last step they would need to completely do it independent at home isn’t there."
Printed ballots must be returned by mail or in person. Visually impaired voters either has to trust the ballot printed correctly or ask someone else to verify that the ballot and secrecy envelope printed.
“A lot of blind Montanans don’t really have printers,” Marks said.
Others with dexterity issues or physical disabilities might need assistance stuffing, signing or returning the ballot.
“It kind of defeats the purpose of the privacy stuff,” Marks said.
The measures that Montana has taken to make voting more accessible for absentee voters still rely on physical polling stations and paper and need to be streamlined, said Beth Brenneman, an attorney for Disability Rights Montana.
“Paper is antiquated,” she said.
Voting bloc
What's at stake in Montana is disenfranchising an estimated 143,500 eligible voters with disabilities, said Dr. Douglas Kruse, a professor and co-director for the Program for Disability Research at Rutgers University.
Kruse analyzed data from the American Community Survey and projections from the U.S. Census, and found about 29,300 eligible voters in Montana were visually impaired and 81,700 had some sort of physical impairment.
That number is likely to grow, in tandem, with Montana’s aging population.
Despite the large population, the EBRS system isn’t widely used. In an email to Marks, the Secretary of State’s Office noted that so far only seven people had requested an electronic ballot. In the primaries, no one used the system to vote.
Support Local Journalism
The Secretary of State's Office did not return several phone calls with questions on accommodations for voters with disabilities, or to answer specific questions about Marks’ voting experience.
Marks, who lives in Helena, isn’t worried about contracting COVID-19, but this year he’s choosing to vote absentee to try and help the state work out its own kinks in accessible voting.
Tuesday, Marks attempted again to vote using the electronic system. It was going smoother than in June, but he was still running into issues. Halfway through completing his ballot he got an error message.
“I marked my presidential race and marked the senate race and I got an error message saying I couldn’t mark two choices within the same race,” Marks said. He works for the Rocky Mountain Development Council Agency for Aging, and is the president of the National Federation of the Blind of Montana, an organization that develops policy and advocates for legislature for blind and visually-impaired Montanans.
A recent study by Rutgers University researchers Kruse and Dr. Lisa Schur found that elections conducted by mail translated to a higher turnout for people with disabilities, especially in states that had no excuse mail-in ballots.
Mail-in ballots aren’t perfect for all people with disabilities, Schur acknowledged. But the data show that the more barriers are removed means an increase in voter turnout.
With one in four Montanans having some sort of disability, that represents a substantial voting bloc.
“The size of the disability population in Montana means that their voices make a difference,” Kruse said.
People with disabilities are fairly evenly split by partisan lines but tend to value healthcare and employment issues greater—two key issues in the federal elections and here in Montana, Kruse said.
Common barriers to voters with disabilities are inaccessible polling stations, poll workers or election judges that are unfamiliar with accessible voting technology or accessible voting machines being overlooked, Shuman said.
In 2016, two-thirds of U.S. polling places had at least one error in accessibility, and 12% of qualified individuals cited a disability or illness as a reason they chose not to vote, Shuman said.
“Voting for everyone is going to be difficult (this year),” she said. “It’s important that we not get so caught up in difficulty for general voting that we forget that voting for people with disabilities is now extra, extra difficult,” she said.
For counties that are conducting the election by mail, like Yellowstone County, voters still have the option to vote at election offices in person.
“We have (accessible voting) covered in person,” Rutherford said.
Accessible voting machines, like the AutoMARK and ExpressVote, are required by law in Montana to be available at polling stations.
Although accessibility isn’t always perfect in-person, either.
Marks has had instances where the accessible machine was not working properly or set up. One time, he recalls, the machine was still in its box when he arrived to vote.
Updating the system
On Wednesday Marks successfully voted absentee using the EBRS system after a back-and-forth with the Secretary of State’s office following an initial glitch. He still needed the help of his wife to ensure the ballot and secrecy envelope printed correctly.
The easy fix for him to vote independent would be a system where voters with disabilities could request an online ballot and return it electronically. That system would require a change to existing legislation.
“The technology is here and easy to use," Marks said.
Some Montanans overseas can send back ballots electronically through the Uniformed and Overseas Act, a federal law that allows military or overseas Montanans to vote either by email, fax or snail mail.
“You could live two miles [over] the Canadian border and vote electronically, but someone in Conrad with a disability cannot vote electronically,” Rutherford said.
Montana legislature would have to adopt something similar to the Uniformed and Overseas Act to make the EBRS system truly accessible and independent.
That legislative change might not be likely, Rutherford said, but the pandemic has further highlighted antiquated election laws and a need to streamline the process for all voters.
Opponents think electronic ballots could lend itself to fraud, or that people who don’t have disabilities will take advantage of the option.
“It’s a touchy situation,” Rutherford said. ‘“Electronic and elections,’ it raises eyebrows and it’ll be a fight in the legislature for better or for worse.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.