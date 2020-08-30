COVID-19 recession worse than previous ones, economists say

However, the activity in each of these cases is improving in the third quarter, Rasmussen said. There is one place where activity isn’t picking up. Emergency department access is down, but that has a lot to do with an increase in access to telehealth. The emergency department is a place that patients turn to when they can’t access their physician, or specialist. Telehealth during the pandemic has changed that.

President Donald Trump lifted restrictions on telehealth so that seniors could use Medicare to pay for more than 135 services previously not covered without a physical trip to the doctor. Emergency department visits, mental health counseling and physical therapy were among the services now available through telehealth for Medicare patients. Patients in rural areas were beneficiaries of the change, but so were Medicare patients in urban areas.

Medicare reports that just 0.1% of primary care visits were done through Telehealth before the pandemic. After restrictions on telehealth were lifted, 43% of primary care visits were done through telehealth in April, during the near nationwide move to shelter in place.