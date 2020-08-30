COVID-19 recession worse than previous ones, economists say

The COVID-19 recession is off to a rocky start in Montana with employment losses worse than any previous recession and a recovery that appears to be slowing.
In recent weeks both Montana economists and the Federal Reserve have forecast that recovery will take until 2022. Now six months old, the recession is proving to be deeper than the Great Recession of the past decade and any other since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
But the job losses of the current recession remain heavily concentrated in a couple of business areas, not spread out like they had been in previous recessions.
“If we look at the Great Recession, we find that the declines were fairly evenly distributed across all industries. The declines in this recession have been really concentrated in the leisure industries,” said Economist Paul Polzin, director emeritus at the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. “So, at least so far the industry impacts have not been widely distributed.”
Lodging
Montana lost more than 30,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry from February to April, Polzin said. Roughly 21,400 of those jobs came back between April and July, which meant the industry with the most job losses also had the best number or jobs restored, but still has room to recover.
There are sticky economic losses in other sectors, health care to name one. But, the depth of the recession in the hotel industry, for example, is showing up in the gross receipts reported to the Montana Department of Revenue to determine what’s owed for the 8% “bed tax” that visitors pay when they stay overnight at a hotel or even a vacation home rental.
From April through June, total gross receipts for lodging in Montana were just shy of $107 million, according to state tax records. That’s just 43% of what was collected for the same period in 2019 when gross receipts were $246.5 million. Until this year the lodging industry had been showing steady growth in the second quarter, year over year, by about $15 million to $20 million a year.
There’s a little bit of a reporting lag in lodging gross receipts to the Department of Revenue, which means the second quarter numbers for 2020 could increase slightly, but not by a percentage point or two, according to DOR.
A drill down into the lodging gross receipts at the county level show this year’s second quarter gross receipts for Yellowstone County at just over $12.6 million, just 49% of the $25.7 million in business the county’s lodging industry did in the second quarter of 2019.
The second quarter losses were worse in the other two most populous counties along U.S. Interstate 90. Gallatin and Missoula counties, with significant tourism industries and pathways to Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, experienced deep losses in lodging gross receipts. Both are also home to flagship state universities which cancelled spring commencement.
In Gallatin County, second quarter gross receipts for lodging totaled $20.6 million, just 35% of the $58.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2019. Anchored by Bozeman, Gallatin County’s losses were the worst of three large I-90 counties. The county is also the launching point for skiers visiting Big Sky Resort, Moonlight Basin and Bridger Bowl, all of which normally offer winter sports through April.
Missoula County’s lodging industry reported $12.4 million in second quarter total gross receipts, equal to 43% of the $28.5 million collected in the second quarter of 2019.
Those gross receipts line up with what another economic data source, Opportunity Insights, was reporting for debit and credit card use at Montana restaurants and hotels. Opportunity Insights, a partnership between Brown University, Harvard University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, put spending at Montana hotels and restaurants at 42.9% of where purchases were before the first U.S. COVID-19 case was reported Jan. 20.
The economic sectors hardest hit also are the ones that still face restrictions. Montana’s job losses start with the state-imposed shutdown of non-essential businesses in late March in the hopes of stemming the rise of COVID-19 cases. The number of known cases in April and May were relatively low as a result.
When businesses reopened, there were still restrictions on some, like restaurants and bars. Part of the leisure and hospitality sector, restaurants and bars continue to be limited to 70% of maximum seating capacity, though several restaurateurs have told Lee Montana Newspapers that the required 6-foot distancing has limited seating to just 60% of capacity, which has led some to close.
Health care
In the early months of the pandemic, the majority of Montana’s hospitals stopped offering elective surgeries in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19. There were more than 6,000 health care jobs lost from February to April, according to Polzin’s analysis.
“The entire system for essentially eight weeks came to a stop, with the exception of care being truly an emergency,” said Rich Rasmussen CEO of the Montana Hospital Association. “You had dentist practices that stopped, you had optometry that stopped, ophthalmology that stopped. Nursing homes weren’t moving patients or accepting them, that stopped. And all of this was designed for a couple pertinent reasons. One, protective equipment. You need to make sure you had it. And, for the hospitals it was protective equipment. It was creating surge capacity, making sure we had capacity to take patients on. And it was conserving blood supply, too.”
And while job recovery was strong as health care services came back online, there have been lingering job losses. That’s because there are still precautions being taken in health care. Movement of patients between care centers is still limited. Moving patients from critical access hospitals to “swing beds” — facilities within acute care hospitals where skilled care is provided after three or more days of critical care — is still limited.
However, the activity in each of these cases is improving in the third quarter, Rasmussen said. There is one place where activity isn’t picking up. Emergency department access is down, but that has a lot to do with an increase in access to telehealth. The emergency department is a place that patients turn to when they can’t access their physician, or specialist. Telehealth during the pandemic has changed that.
President Donald Trump lifted restrictions on telehealth so that seniors could use Medicare to pay for more than 135 services previously not covered without a physical trip to the doctor. Emergency department visits, mental health counseling and physical therapy were among the services now available through telehealth for Medicare patients. Patients in rural areas were beneficiaries of the change, but so were Medicare patients in urban areas.
Medicare reports that just 0.1% of primary care visits were done through Telehealth before the pandemic. After restrictions on telehealth were lifted, 43% of primary care visits were done through telehealth in April, during the near nationwide move to shelter in place.
“What this will do is increase the level of patients’ engagement with their caregiver. It will then assure that the volumes that are going to the ED are truly those that need to be seen in the emergency department,” Rasmussen said. “And, most of the reasons folks utilize the emergency department is because they can’t get into their primary care physician. Now that they have a telehealth option, it will allow them to engage quicker and earlier in their episode of need and then you can screen for those that need to go to the ED.”
Unemployment numbers
Overall employment numbers improved dramatically in the first months of the recession. Montana’s unemployment rate was 11.9% in April, but fell 2.9 percentage points to 9% in May when businesses reopened. The numbers improved again, nearly 2 percentage points in June to 7.1%. But June to July was less of an improvement, just 0.7 percentage points to 6.4%. It is too soon to know of the if the improvement in the unemployment rate will continue to flatten. Through July, Montana’s unemployment rate was better than the national rate of 10.2%.
Nationally, the Federal Reserve expects the unemployment rate to remain above 5.5% into 2022. The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana earlier predicted the state would not recover to pre-COVID-19 economic levels until 2022.
