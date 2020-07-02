COVID-19 relief checks handed out at Crow Agency causes confusion

This story has been updated to indicate that responsibility for distributing the checks to Crow membership falls under the Office of the Chief Executive Officer.
Dozens waited in line at Crow Agency Thursday, many breaching social distancing standards, as COVID-19 relief funds were passed out by hand—against the instructions of the Office of the Chairman.
Originally intended to be mailed to Crow membership, the unsanctioned distribution of CARES Act checks at the Crow Tribal Multi-Purpose Building is currently being investigated by Chairman A.J. Not Afraid.
“We are currently trying to identify who was responsible, because this is definitely not safe. The chairman issued very specific orders that the check be mailed out yesterday…This a really big disappointment, honestly,” said Cordell Stewart, the director of public relations for the Crow Tribe of Indians.
Over the past week, those who have applied for emergency relief funds in the Indigenous tribes and nations in the state have started to see their checks arrive in the mail. In May, the Crow Tribe received over $25 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. In the weeks that followed, applications were reviewed and the funds allocated.
Stewart said the handling and the distribution of the checks, some of them going to members living outside of the state and even outside of the United States, was the responsibility of the Office of the Chief Executive Officer.
The office could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Posts to social media Thursday eventually went viral, and members soon filled the building’s parking lot. As crowds gathered at the multi-purpose building, Steward said tribal police were on side to help mitigate the situation while checks continued to be handed out.
Once the crowd clears, he said, the remaining checks will be reorganized with the goal of having them mailed through the U.S. Post Office Friday.
“There are official parameters and official processes that we use to ensure that public information is official, fair and accurate. At the Crow Tribe of Indians, we have a Facebook page where we’ll post our announcements. We need the public to understand that if they are going to utilize social media to share government info, then make sure that the official pages are being used,” Stewart said.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.