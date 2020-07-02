COVID-19 relief checks handed out at Crow Agency causes confusion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story has been updated to indicate that responsibility for distributing the checks to Crow membership falls under the Office of the Chief Executive Officer.

Dozens waited in line at Crow Agency Thursday, many breaching social distancing standards, as COVID-19 relief funds were passed out by hand—against the instructions of the Office of the Chairman.

Originally intended to be mailed to Crow membership, the unsanctioned distribution of CARES Act checks at the Crow Tribal Multi-Purpose Building is currently being investigated by Chairman A.J. Not Afraid.

“We are currently trying to identify who was responsible, because this is definitely not safe. The chairman issued very specific orders that the check be mailed out yesterday…This a really big disappointment, honestly,” said Cordell Stewart, the director of public relations for the Crow Tribe of Indians.

Over the past week, those who have applied for emergency relief funds in the Indigenous tribes and nations in the state have started to see their checks arrive in the mail. In May, the Crow Tribe received over $25 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. In the weeks that followed, applications were reviewed and the funds allocated.