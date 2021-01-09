COVID-19 subsidies could mean high income levels for farmers

Where did the direct payments come from?

By far, the largest increase in these subsidies stems from supplemental and ad hoc disaster assistance, which includes payments from the first two rounds of Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs (CFAP 1 and CFAP 2) and loans from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

CFAP was implemented to help offset COVID-19-related losses and included an estimated $10 billion in round one and $14 billion in round two. The most recent $900 billion Coronavirus relief package includes $13 billion for farmers that will be distributed in a third round.

So far, South Dakota has received about $551 million in CFAP payments, according to data from the USDA. Cattle and corn producers received the majority of those funds, at a combined $356 million, but soybean and pig farmers also received substantial amounts of direct payments.

Iowa farmers have received the highest amount of direct payments at total of about $1.14 billion.

Why do farmers need these payments?

According to Van der Sluis, crop and livestock farmers were both facing financial difficulties, but for different reasons as COVID-19 spread through the U.S.