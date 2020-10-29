COVID-19 update shows another 891 cases, 12 deaths in Montana

Montana added another 891 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths according to a Thursday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to a new all-time high of 10,474 and the state's death total to 373 people. The cases also pushed the state's total number of cases past the 30,000 mark to 30,853 confirmed cases since March.

At the start of October, Montana had 3,891 active cases, 181 deaths and 13,500 total cases.

As of Thursday, among people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Montana, 20,042 people were considered recovered, meaning they have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Statewide 373 people were reported to be actively hospitalized Thursday morning.

The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Yellowstone County added 165 cases, more than any other county. The new cases in Yellowstone County bring the active case total there to 2,107. Cascade and Gallatin counties also added more than 100 cases each.

In all, 19 counties added 10 or more cases in the update.