COVID breaks out at care facility in Livingston

In Montana, there have been at least 5,667 cases in assisted-living facilities since the beginning of the pandemic, though the spread has slowed since vaccines have been introduced. As of Feb. 26, there are 281 active COVID-19 cases in similar facilities.

But that’s not the case everywhere, as demonstrated by the outbreak in Livingston.

Prior to the ongoing outbreak, Park County had not had a major outbreak or a single death in any of its senior facilities, Desnick said.

“We’d gone a whole year without a major outbreak in any of these senior-living settings, and people were starting to feel like we were going to be able to open up a little bit, maybe allow more family members in and go back to group activities, maybe even allow residents to get out of the facility now and then for an activity,” Desnick said. “It raises questions about making changes right now.”

Desnick said the health department will get more information as time goes on about what went wrong.

“It will be a while before we fully understand how this happens, but in the meantime, it really reinforces that we all need to be extremely careful, especially when interacting with vulnerable people,” Desnick said.