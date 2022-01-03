COVID cases increase in state, omicron cases likely higher than reported

The United States is moving into its third year battling COVID-19. The first detected cases appeared in Washington state in Jan. 2020, but this particular strain of coronavirus was designated with ‘19’ because it began spreading in 2019.
As of Monday, at least 291,651,187 cases have been detected in the U.S. and worldwide at least 5,447,340 people have died.
In Montana, 198,520 people have tested positive and 2,908 people have died. Nine more Montanans died of COVID-related illness over the last week, including two more from Yellowstone County. Both were unvaccinated and had underlying conditions. A total of 480 Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID.
The three recent holidays have resulted in an increase in cases, but it’s too early to know if there will be another surge, according to Billings Clinic Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Neil Ku.
“We’re monitoring the surges (around the U.S.), but the situation is still evolving,” Ku said. “It could be a harbinger of another surge.”
In the last week, 2,476 more COVID cases were detected, bringing active cases to 3,104. Last Monday, active cases were at 1,775 and marked the first week since October that active cases surpassed the previous week.
Cases have increased 171.5% since Christmas Eve. Missoula and Gallatin counties have experienced a 209% and 207% increase, respectively, in COVID cases over the last two weeks.
Case numbers continue to be an important tool during the pandemic, particularly from a public health standpoint, according to Ku. Increases in case loads point to the behavior of different variants and help determine transmissibility.
During the week ending Dec. 25, an estimated 56.7% of COVID cases in the region were confirmed as the omicron variant, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s likely that many more cases of omicron are circulating in the state as most tests aren’t sequenced for the variant. Many rapid tests are also never reported to the state, meaning there are more active cases than reported in state data, according to Ku.
On Monday, Billings hospitals were caring for 42 COVID inpatients, 19 of which were in the intensive care unit and 13 who were ventilated. Of those, 34 were unvaccinated.
There were 15 additional hospitalizations in the state over the last week, bringing the total to 127 for the whole state.
Though initial reports indicate the omicron variant results in less severe illness, Ku said that there are still significant hospitalizations. Ku is hopeful the pandemic will eventually transition to an endemic, a disease outbreak that is consistently present and predictable, much like the flu. Tools such as vaccination and new anti-viral drugs will hopefully cut down on transmission.
“With fewer people infected, there will be less opportunity for more variants,” Ku said.
Vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness and death.
There have been 16,765 cases of confirmed breakthrough disease in Montana as of Dec. 24, 2021, which included 928 hospitalizations and 284 deaths, according to the state’s most recent data. Over the past eight weeks, COVID cases among the unvaccinated were 3.5-times higher than the number of cases among vaccinated individuals. The number of hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated individuals were 4.6 and 3.4-times higher, respectively, compared to vaccinated individuals.
Of the eligible population, 53% are vaccinated and 59% have received at least one dose.
On Monday, RiverStone Health in Billings offered free at-home COVID tests, and within an hour, all 900 tests were given away. More tests have been ordered, but it is unclear when another supply will arrive, according to a RiverStone Health Public Information Officer Barbara Schneeman.