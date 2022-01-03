COVID cases increase in state, omicron cases likely higher than reported

Though initial reports indicate the omicron variant results in less severe illness, Ku said that there are still significant hospitalizations. Ku is hopeful the pandemic will eventually transition to an endemic, a disease outbreak that is consistently present and predictable, much like the flu. Tools such as vaccination and new anti-viral drugs will hopefully cut down on transmission.

“With fewer people infected, there will be less opportunity for more variants,” Ku said.

Vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness and death.

There have been 16,765 cases of confirmed breakthrough disease in Montana as of Dec. 24, 2021, which included 928 hospitalizations and 284 deaths, according to the state’s most recent data. Over the past eight weeks, COVID cases among the unvaccinated were 3.5-times higher than the number of cases among vaccinated individuals. The number of hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated individuals were 4.6 and 3.4-times higher, respectively, compared to vaccinated individuals.

Of the eligible population, 53% are vaccinated and 59% have received at least one dose.