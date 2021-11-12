COVID hurt Montana's outdoor recreation economy in 2020, analysis finds

“The question remains just how much this phenomenon persists beyond COVID,” he added.

Those who have made a large investment in equipment like a new RV, ski gear or a mountain bike may be less likely to abandon the activity, Sage said. For others, the outdoors may have been a one-off activity to be replaced by urban or foreign travel as restrictions ease.

Exploring

Although structured activities like guided rafting trips may have taken a hit in 2020, many Montanans continued to explore the outdoors, according to Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research polling.

So many people were out camping that 23% said they could not park at their chosen location. Most found another spot, the poll found, while about one quarter chose to go home.

The poll also found that as traditionally popular outdoor spots with public lands became more crowded, about one third of those polled opted to visit a new place, which is good news for tourism regions in Eastern Montana that are seeking some of the west’s overflow.