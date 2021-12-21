COVID No. 1 cause of death among Montana Native Americans

COVID-19 became the No. 1 leading cause of death among Native Americans in Montana during 2020 and the third-leading cause of death for the general population. The year also brought a staggering increase in all causes of death for Indigenous people.
In Montana, death certificates compiled by the state Office of Vital Records revealed 1,022 deaths last year of American Indians, compared to an average of 676 deaths per year in the five years prior. That accounts for a 36% increase in all all-cause mortality rates, according to a report published in December 2021 by the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 proved to be the primary driver in the increase of deaths as the disease accounted for 25% of all deaths among the entire Native American population.
The results from DPHHS provide a quantitative snapshot of what the state and nation were already seeing: that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Indigenous communities.
Montana is home to seven reservations and while Native Americans make up nearly 7% of the population, about 12% of the state’s 2,889 COVID-19 related deaths have been Native Americans, according to state data. About 13,221 Indigenous people have contracted the virus.
The COVID mortality rate among American Indian residents in Montana was four times greater than among white residents, according to a DPHHS report from Nov. 1, 2021. Native Americans are also dying at younger ages than white residents.
The median age of death was 68 years-old among COVID-positive Native Americans and 80 among white people in Montana.
Many tribal members who died during the pandemic have been political figures and elders, The Billings Gazette reported in December 2020.
American Indian communities face a plethora of social vulnerabilities that put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing more severe illness.
Some reasons stem from unfair policy, generational trauma and racial inequities that have contributed to disparities in health and socioeconomic factors in Montana and nationally. A lack of affordable housing, multigenerational families living in shared housing, difficulties accessing timely health care, especially for those living in rural places, and lower household incomes also play into higher risk for contracting COVID and experiencing more severe illness.
Chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic lung disease are also more prevalent in Native American communities and often result in more severe COVID illness.
On top of it all, health services for members of federally recognized Native American communities have long been underfunded, according to research by The BMJ, a medical trade journal.
The high COVID mortality rate demonstrates the importance of preventative measures such as masking, avoiding large indoor gatherings, hand hygiene and vaccination.
Early in the pandemic, the Blackfeet Nation began enforcing preventative measures, resulting in a 33-fold reduction in its peak COVID-19 surge, according to DPHHS. The Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribal governments also strictly enforced preventative measures during COVID surges.
“In general we want to recognize that 2020 was a tragic year for all, but American Indian communities in particular were hit hard,” State Epidemiologist Laura Williamson said.
Williamson expects 2021 will bring similar news once mortality records are reviewed and finalized at the end of 2022.