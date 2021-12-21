COVID number-one cause of death among Montana Native Americans

COVID-19 became the number-one leading cause of death among Native Americans in Montana during 2020 and the third-leading cause of death for the general population. The year also brought a staggering increase in all causes of death for Indigenous people.

In Montana, death certificates compiled by the state Office of Vital Records revealed 1,022 deaths last year of American Indians, compared to an average of 676 deaths per year in the five years prior. That accounts for a 36% increase in all all-cause mortality rates, according to a report published in Dec. 2021 by the Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 proved to be the primary driver in the increase of deaths as the disease accounted for 25% of all deaths among the entire Native American population.

The results from DPHHS provide a quantitative snapshot of what the state and nation were already seeing: that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Indigenous communities.