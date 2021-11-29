COVID surges around the country, omicron variant concern for health officials

Even states with high vaccination rates like Vermont where about 73% of the eligible population is vaccinated are experiencing a surge in cases, illustrating what we already knew: that vaccination alone isn’t going to completely prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, Vermont’s hospitalizations remain low with an average of 64 people hospitalized a day.

“Up to this point (Montana has) always seen a delay in our surging in numbers. It’s definitely a concern because what’s going on in other states forecasts what will be happening to us,” Ku said.

The surges elsewhere are likely a result of lax masking, social distancing and other mitigation measures.

“When the urgency and the need is not as apparent, people are less inclined to be cautious. Complacency kicks in and that’s where the fear is for health care workers,” Ku said.

As the virus goes through the replication process in a new host, mutations occur and the probability of a clinically significant variant increases.