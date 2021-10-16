COVID testing, turnaround times are still uneven this far into pandemic

MedRite offers PCR results analyzed in three hours in New York and Florida for those willing to pay more than $200 a pop. The company offers other tests, such as antigen tests and slower lab-based PCR tests, at no out-of-pocket cost.

Celeste Di Iorio felt fleeced after she spent a day driving from pharmacy to pharmacy in Fort Collins, Colorado, in search of a test that would give an answer in less than three days. As a musician, she’d been traveling out of state and wanted to know if she might be infectious before attending, among other things, a memorial for a relative who died of COVID. She and her partner eventually found rapid antigen tests at a pharmacy two cities over.

“We just paid $50 apiece for these tests, which pisses me off,” she said. “Because, you know, we’ve all been out of work for a year and a half, and this state has the money.”