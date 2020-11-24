COVID vaccine team plans phased rollout in Montana

The vaccines are shipped in containers that stay at the required temperature for 10 days, but each shipment contains a minimum 975 doses which could make it difficult to administer all doses within that timeframe.

“In Montana we have at least seven known ultracold storage sites, very nicely spread geographically around the state,” Wehner said.

Those storage units won’t be used to stockpile a vaccine, she stressed. The current plan is to order and use the vaccine as needed rather than to order and stock the vaccine.

DPHHS won't act as a depot, rather the distributor or the pharmacy company will ship directly to vaccination sites across Montana. That would also eliminate extra cost of redistributing the vaccine for the state.

Most tribal governments across the state have chosen to have the vaccines allocated by the federal government, with the exception of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the Helena Indian Alliance which will use the state to allocate vaccines.

Some pharmacies, like Walgreens and CVS, have a federal contract with the CDC to administer vaccines. Other organizations, like some long-term care facilities will also source vaccines from the federal level.

Providers