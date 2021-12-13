COVID vaccines hit one year mark in Montana, hospitals bracing for omicron

Public health has focused vaccine education on the vaccine-hesitant group who are on the fence when it comes to vaccination. But the biggest challenge in education efforts for the group has been social media, which Felton calls an echo chamber.

The algorithms blocked efforts to correctly inform people and lump anti-vaxxers with similarly minded people, exacerbating the problem with COVID misinformation.

The vaccine-resistant group will most likely never get vaccinated because of their political affiliation rather than scientific evidence. Felton says the group is much larger than originally thought.

“This is the most politicized disease in the history of the world. The greatest accomplishment in the medical world has become a political football,” Felton said. He added that the only way to change the minds of the vaccine-resistant is to see a significant political change.

Vaccination has proven to be safe and effective at keeping people out of the hospital and out of the intensive care unit. Breakthrough infections that place individuals in the hospital are in those with serious underlying medical conditions.