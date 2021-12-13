COVID vaccines hit one year mark in Montana, hospitals bracing for omicron

Tuesday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in Montana.
Since that day, at least 1,276,145 doses have been administered in the state, meaning 52% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, which refers to those two weeks past the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks post-J&J vaccine.
In Yellowstone County, public health officials were hoping that 75% to 80% of the county’s population would be fully vaccinated by now, said Health Officer John Felton. Only 50% of Yellowstone County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
“We’re a long ways from where we hoped to be,” Felton said, adding that the initial research on the transmissibility of the omicron variant means about 90% to 95% of Montanans would need to be vaccinated in order to subdue the pandemic.
Vaccinations were phased in through the year for different age groups now including those as young as five years old. The Food and Drug administration also recently approved boosters for those 16- and 17-years-old.
Felton and his team refers to three other groups within the eligible population as vaccine receptive, vaccine hesitant and vaccine resistant.
Public health has focused vaccine education on the vaccine-hesitant group who are on the fence when it comes to vaccination. But the biggest challenge in education efforts for the group has been social media, which Felton calls an echo chamber.
The algorithms blocked efforts to correctly inform people and lump anti-vaxxers with similarly minded people, exacerbating the problem with COVID misinformation.
The vaccine-resistant group will most likely never get vaccinated because of their political affiliation rather than scientific evidence. Felton says the group is much larger than originally thought.
“This is the most politicized disease in the history of the world. The greatest accomplishment in the medical world has become a political football,” Felton said. He added that the only way to change the minds of the vaccine-resistant is to see a significant political change.
Vaccination has proven to be safe and effective at keeping people out of the hospital and out of the intensive care unit. Breakthrough infections that place individuals in the hospital are in those with serious underlying medical conditions.
In the year since the U.S. released vaccines, Montana has slogged through a late summer surge with the delta variant that brought record-breaking hospitalizations and deaths.
On Monday, Billings hospitals were caring for 48 COVID-19 inpatients, including 46 who weren’t vaccinated and two who were vaccinated, according to a RiverStone Health press release. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 20 were in ICU and 15 were on ventilators.
The week ending Dec. 3, 2021, COVID-19 related deaths increased 83% from the previous week, according to the most recent state data.
Since April 2021, at least 83% of Montanans hospitalized with COVID were not vaccinated and 77% of those who died were unvaccinated at the time of infection, according to the most recent state data.
From Oct. 9 to Dec. 3 of this year, 80% of hospitalizations and 75% of deaths in COVID positive patients had not received a vaccine.
Over the last seven days, 62 more Montanans died due to COVID related illness. A man in his 50s who was unvaccinated and a woman in her 80s who was vaccinated passed away in Yellowstone County over the weekend. There are currently 164 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
“In reducing hospitalization and reducing death, vaccination is the best we’ve got,” Felton said, adding that nothing in health care is 100%, including the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is the best option to prevent severe illness.
On Monday, 164 Montanans were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Despite the decrease in COVID inpatient volumes, health care workers are anticipating the arrival of the Omicron variant, said Kaci Husted, system vice president of communications at Benefis hospital.
“Omicron should be here any day now. It’s hard to relax,” said Husted, adding that the Benefis team is taking this time to adjust for the future.
Benefis, like all hospitals across the country, is strained for staff. The temporary reprieve in COVID hospitalizations provides an opportunity to consider ways to relieve its health care workers and work on recruitment.
Though vaccination rates could be higher, significant progress as been made throughout 2021, according to Director of Patient Safety at Billings Clinic, Nancy Iversen.
"People are doing their best to make their decision and I'm really pleased people are making thoughtful decisions," Iversen said.
Hospitalizations are still high at Billings Clinic with severely ill patients from across the state. The weekend also brought the first influenza hospitalization of the year.
Masking, social distancing, vaccination and hand hygiene will also protect against all respiratory viruses, Iversen added.
"I'd like to ask people to please get vaccinated so you can enjoy your family during the Christmas season and New Years," Iversen said.