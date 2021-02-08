Crash closes eastbound lane I-90 between Livingston and Big Timber, no injuries reported

Emergency crews opened one lane to traffic on I-90 after a crash in the eastbound lanes closed the highway at mile marker 358 between Livingston and Big Timber on Monday afternoon.

"Everybody is all right," said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper John Metcalf.

The accident was first reported at 4:20 p.m. A vehicle traveling east rear-ended a semi truck on the road, spilling debris across the roadway, Metcalf said.

A motorist saw the wreck and stopped to help, Metcalf said. At that point, another semi traveling down the road collided with the car that had stopped to assist, he said.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts and alcohol or drugs don't appear to be factors in the accidents.

"But the road conditions were," Metcalf said.

According to a witness on scene, the crash involved a semi truck hauling bricks, a truck hauling a trailer loaded with snowmobiles and other vehicles.

