Crazy Mountain access, trails dispute argued in federal court

Planning

Instead, the agency relied on a scoping document and referenced its 2006 travel plan and 2009 forest plan in making its decision.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Tanner said the groups’ claim overlooks the “nearly two decades of hard work that led up to scoping,” including studies looking at vegetation and wildlife completed for the forest and travel plans. The planning work also offered the public ample opportunity to comment, he added.

When Cavan questioned whether the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires the agency to consider the environmental impacts of its work, “lives or dies” in the forest plan, Tanner said he preferred a more holistic view that also looked at the other planning work in totality rather than isolating one over the other.

“There’s no clear error of judgment on the part of the Forest Service,” Tanner said.

East side

On the east side of the range, the trail users told Judge Cavan that Forest Service officials made a decision around 2017 to stop defending the agency’s historic easement on two other paths once used by forest rangers to patrol the region.