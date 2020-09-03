Crews battle wildfires around Eastern Montana; evacuation in Ashland lifted

A separate fire, called the Snider Fire, moved along the east and west sides of the Tongue River, according to public fire information officer Crystal Beckman. By Thursday afternoon the fire was about 20 miles north of Ashland and had burned approximately 31,600 acres, or about 49 square miles. Powder River and Custer counties have been affected by the fires, Beckman said.

The fire crossed the Tongue River near Snider Creek Road and has burned into Custer County, according to a Wednesday post on the Rosebud County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

Birney in Rosebud County and Broadus in Powder River County experienced unhealthy air quality levels earlier Thursday as a result of the nearby Sarpy Fire on the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations and the Snider Fire. Birney reached "unhealthy for sensitive groups," and Broadus reached "unhealthy," according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

When air quality is unhealthy, active children and adults and people with chronic conditions such as asthma and cardiovascular disease should avoid being outdoors for too long.

Zook Fire