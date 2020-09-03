Crews battle wildfires around Eastern Montana; evacuation in Ashland lifted

Ashland residents were allowed to return to their homes Thursday morning, as firefighters continued to battle a number of blazes that sparked across the state Wednesday.
Fires are also still burning in Musselshell County, where some evacuation orders remain, and in Garfield County where a massive fire skirted the town of Jordan after that town was evacuated.
Snider and Rice fires
Two fires continued to threaten the small town of Ashland Thursday, and residents were told to be prepared to evacuate again if the weather changes in the area, according to an 8 a.m. update on the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Officials ordered the evacuations after the Rice Fire moved closer to Ashland through the areas of Beaver Creek Road and Tongue River Road North and South up to the Ashland border. By Thursday afternoon, the fire was located about 6 miles north of Ashland and was 12,000 acres, or about 19 square miles.
A separate fire, called the Snider Fire, moved along the east and west sides of the Tongue River, according to public fire information officer Crystal Beckman. By Thursday afternoon the fire was about 20 miles north of Ashland and had burned approximately 31,600 acres, or about 49 square miles. Powder River and Custer counties have been affected by the fires, Beckman said.
The fire crossed the Tongue River near Snider Creek Road and has burned into Custer County, according to a Wednesday post on the Rosebud County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.
Birney in Rosebud County and Broadus in Powder River County experienced unhealthy air quality levels earlier Thursday as a result of the nearby Sarpy Fire on the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations and the Snider Fire. Birney reached "unhealthy for sensitive groups," and Broadus reached "unhealthy," according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
When air quality is unhealthy, active children and adults and people with chronic conditions such as asthma and cardiovascular disease should avoid being outdoors for too long.
Zook Fire
The Snider Fire also made its way into the southwestern corner of Custer County Wednesday and crews continued to build fire lines Thursday. About eight or nine miles southeast of the Snider Fire, the Zook Fire had burned about 4,600 acres or 7 square miles as of Thursday afternoon, according to Custer County DES coordinator Bud Peterson. Crews are building fire lines to help contain the flames.
The fire is located north of Volborg, but there aren't concerns for evacuation at this time, Peterson said. It's unclear how the Zook Fire started, but it started around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Sarpy fire
Crews continue to battle the Sarpy Fire on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations. The fire started Wednesday afternoon south of the Westmoreland Absaloka coal mine on the Crow Reservation and traveled into the northwest corner of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
The fire grew to about 48,000 acres or 75 square miles in primarily grass and ponderosa pine terrain on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations.
Northern Cheyenne Agency Fire Management estimates 40% containment on the Northern Cheyenne portion of the Sarpy fire, according to a Wednesday night post on the Northern Cheyenne Agency Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management Facebook page.
Residents in Busby were told to evacuate Wednesday night as the fire spread south toward Highway 212, threatening 50 to 60 structures in the area, according to Bobby Cooper, Northern Cheyenne assistant fire management officer. However, all evacuations were lifted around 10 a.m. Thursday and Highway 212 was reopened.
Heavy equipment was being used throughout the day on Thursday to work a fire line along the east flank to prevent spread. Crews estimated that the fire reached about 10,000 acres by Thursday morning, or about 16 square miles.
Crews continued to strengthen fire lines Thursday evening. Limited resources, rough terrain, expected weather and COVID-19 precautions are challenges that crews expect to face in the coming days, according to press release from Tracy Spang, acting fire management officer.
Fire crews are concerned about Saturday's low humidity, high temperatures and strong winds, but a change to lower temperatures and wetter conditions next week will help contain the fire, the release states.
The Northern Cheyenne People's Camp helped with the evacuations Wednesday night, said volunteer Levonna Little-Bird Graham.
The group formed out of the COVID-19 crisis, and helped pass out water and find hotel rooms for those in quarantine that had to evacuate Busby and Ashland. Tribal council members also stepped up to help the group.
Transportation was provided during the evacuation to a temporary shelter stationed at a school in Lame Deer.
"It was the first time we've actually seen a unity movement in a long time," Little-Bird Graham said. "There was great communication."
The group will be ready if more evacuations are issued.
"We'll be ready," Little-Bird Graham said.
A preliminary estimate for containment is Sept. 10, while an estimate for extinguishing the fire is Sept. 17, according to the release.
Fire engines from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations along with other agencies have helped battle the blaze. Nine engines traveling from Idaho and Washington are due Thursday night.
Judith Basin County
A wildfire that started before noon on Wednesday grew to the northeast of Moccasin and north of Hobson in Judith Basin County. The fire was started by a combine and was spread rapidly east and then south by 40 mph winds, according to Judith Basin County Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Mike Howell.
The fire was contained around 7 p.m. Wednesday, but managed to burn a few sheds and force one household to evacuate. Multiple agencies helped battle the fire, including fire departments in the county and surrounding counties. The Bureau of Land Management and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also assisted. Howell did not have details on the size of the fire as of Thursday morning.
An equipment fire outside of Hobson also started and moved to a nearby silage pit, but was quickly contained.
