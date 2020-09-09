Crews gain a foothold in containing Gallatin and Musselshell fires

Crews continued mop-up efforts on wildfires burning in Eastern Montana Wednesday, with several fires approaching and reaching 100% containment.
By the evening, local and federal agencies reported that three major wildfires that had burned a combined total of nearly 230 square miles during the past week were completely contained. In Musselshell and Gallatin counties, crews still had yet to reach 100% containment on blazes that contributed to Gov. Steve Bullock declaring a state of emergency last Friday.
Bobcat fire:
Crews working under the guidance of the Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team focused on Beard Road, Rehder Road, Bear Road, and the Hidden Springs subdivision for most of Tuesday, extinguishing hot spots near structures and private residences in the area.
By Wednesday evening, the crews had the fire 60% contained.
According to an announcement from the incident management team, engines and crews will continue to focus on hot spots and protecting any homes and structures threatened within the fire's interior.
“We’ve got a structure protection group that’s been focused solely on cooling that fire edge around structures, and we’ve got a running assessment of any structures threatened within the fire’s interior…Meanwhile, there’s engines and crews focused on the perimeter and working toward 100% containment,” said Tim Engrav, a public information officer for the incident management team.
Engrav said he confirmed with Musselshell County DES Wednesday that 10 homes had been destroyed in the 30,030 acres that the fire covered. Those in need of emergency assistance can visit the temporary emergency center at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1140 5th Street West in Roundup, or call the American Red Cross of Montana at 1-800-272-6668.
Road construction will resume this week to north and south Old Divide Road and Fattig Creek Road, and travelers should expect delays. Engrav said flare-up should be expected within the fire’s interior, and anyone spotting flames should confirm where it’s burning before alerting authorities.
"A fire that's burned an area that size is bound have hot spots that will continue to burn with crews focus on containing the perimeter and protecting structures," he said.
Bridger Foothill fire:
The fire that began Friday just northeast of Bozeman remained at 7,318 acres as of Wednesday evening, according to a report from the incident management team assigned to the blaze.
Precipitation coated the fire area with snow early in the week, allowing the crews to secure the edge of the fire, and temperatures dropped into the 20s by early Wednesday morning. Weather conditions for mop-up operations are expected to remain favorable for the next two days
“Containment remains at 0% but should increase rapidly over the next few days,” the announcement read.
During a virtual public meeting giving an overview of the Bridger Foothill fire, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said 28 homes had been destroyed, and many more outbuildings.
The American Red Cross of Montana has a station at the Christ the King Lutheran Church on 4383 Durston Road in Bozeman, and requests for services can be made at the same number listed above.
Bridger Canyon Drive from Boylan to Brackett Creek Road remains closed to the public, and Bridger Canyon Drive from Boylan to Jackson Creek Road is open to residents only.
Contained fires:
The Huff, Sarpy, Rice and Snider fires were all reported to be under control, and assessments on the total damage that they caused would continue through the weekend. An agricultural burn set off the Huff fire near Jordan last Wednesday, while coal seams caused the remainder of the fires that burned further to the south.
“Very likely on a dry, windy day last Wednesday, the Sarpy fire began when a coal seam, alight underground for possibly many years, ignited nearby brown grass,” read an announcement from Crow Agency Fire and Aviation, which worked to contain the fire as it burned east of Hardin alongside BIA Northern Cheyenne fire managers.
