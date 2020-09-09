Crews gain a foothold in containing Gallatin and Musselshell fires

Engrav said he confirmed with Musselshell County DES Wednesday that 10 homes had been destroyed in the 30,030 acres that the fire covered. Those in need of emergency assistance can visit the temporary emergency center at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1140 5th Street West in Roundup, or call the American Red Cross of Montana at 1-800-272-6668.

Road construction will resume this week to north and south Old Divide Road and Fattig Creek Road, and travelers should expect delays. Engrav said flare-up should be expected within the fire’s interior, and anyone spotting flames should confirm where it’s burning before alerting authorities.

"A fire that's burned an area that size is bound have hot spots that will continue to burn with crews focus on containing the perimeter and protecting structures," he said.

Bridger Foothill fire:

The fire that began Friday just northeast of Bozeman remained at 7,318 acres as of Wednesday evening, according to a report from the incident management team assigned to the blaze.