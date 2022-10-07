Crews improve 3 trails near Cody

Three trails near Cody, Wyoming, received some special attention this summer thanks to efforts by the Montana Conservation Corps and the Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office.

Recreationists can enjoy improvements to the BLM-managed Sheep Mountain Trail, Bobcat–Houlihan River Access Trail and the Twin Creek Trail as they hike, ride horses, fish and hunt this fall.

On the Sheep Mountain Trail, located just west of Buffalo Bill Reservoir between Cody and Yellowstone National Park, the crew installed several rock and wooden stairs in steep sections, mitigated trail washouts and cleared fallen rock. The work will help prevent erosion and dangerous sliding for foot and horse travel, and aid in trail compaction over time.

Next, the crew worked along the South Fork of the Shoshone River at the Bobcat–Houlihan campground and river access trail. Vegetation was removed to improve tent camping and reduce wildfire risk. An overgrown corridor from the parking area to the river was cleared. In addition, the crew installed a 16-foot bridge over a stream in the trail, reducing erosion of the creek bed and allowing easier access to the river.

Finally, the crew improved the Twin Creek Trail, another public access point along the South Fork of the Shoshone River. Sections of trail were widened and redefined. In steeper sections, the crew installed retaining walls, constructed wooden check steps and laid timbers along the critical edge of the trail to mitigate damage caused by rockslides and to reduce the risk of falling or sliding.

“Overall, the work we completed with the MCC crew makes these trails better defined, easier to find and access, and more sustainable into the future,” said BLM recreation technician Zach Cowfer.