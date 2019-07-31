Crews are working to contain a 5 acre wildland fire about 6 miles northwest of Joliet.
The fire was discovered in steep, remote terrain along tributaries to the Cow Creek drainage Wednesday.
While the cause of the fire was unknown as of 7 p.m., it appeared likely it was caused by a lightning strike from Tuesday night's storm, said Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Kohley.
The fire is showing "medium activity," Kohley said, moving north with winds blowing from the south.
It could take a couple of days to tamp down the fire because it is burning in an area with old, past-burnt timber, Kohley said. That fuel will take time to mop up, he said. The fire also could take off in the steep terrain if the wind picks up, he said.
Firefighters from Joliet, Edgar, Red Lodge, Roberts and the National Forest Service responded to the blaze with heavy equipment, two maintainers and a bulldozer. Two air tankers also were dropping retardant on the flames Wednesday night.